This California city may declare Chick-fil-A a ‘public nuisance’

A Southern California city is considering declaring a Chick-fil-A restaurant a “public nuisance” because of traffic safety issues caused by long drive-thru lines.

“There is a chronic adverse traffic impact caused by the operation of the drive-through restaurant facility,” the city report stated.

The latest: The Santa Barbara city council discussed the issue on March 1, scheduling the public hearing for early June, per NBC News, Los Angeles.

The problem: “There is a chronic adverse traffic impact caused by the operation of the drive-through restaurant facility,” the city report stated.



These long queues block sidewalks, bike lanes and driveways, the report stated. Buses and emergency vehicles have had to find other routes.

According to CBS News, the drive-thru blocks one traffic lane for as long as 90 minutes on weekdays and 155 minutes on Saturdays.

What they’re saying: “The City’s Traffic Engineer, Police Chief, and Community Development Director have evaluated the situation and believe that the persistent traffic back-up onto State Street is a public nuisance and that the nuisance is caused by the operation of a drive-through at the Chick-fil-A restaurant,” the report stated.

“It is important to understand we’re trying to cure, not trying to punish,” Mayor Randy Rowse said, earlier this month.

State of play: The fast-food chain has already tried many ways of tackling the problem, “such as on-site queuing and stationing mobile order takers, but none have appeared to work,” the report said.



Posting a police officer to give out citations was not an effective solution either, as it put a burden on public resources.

For now, Chick-fil-A representatives have asked the city council to delay the public nuisance designation and give it more time to fix the problem, according to Fox News.

What Chick-fil-A is saying: Travis Collins, the Chick-fil-A franchise operator, said they “want nothing more than to be a good neighbor.”

