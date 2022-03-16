Clayton Echard found love on the ‘The Bachelor.’ Who else has found love on the show?

“The Bachelor” Clayton Echard did find love on the show — even though Season 26’s finale didn’t go as planned.

He told the remaining two contestants — Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey — that though he was in love with them, he loved another contestant the most. Spoilers ahead!

That woman was Susie Evans, who left the show last week, came back, met Echard’s parents and promised to give the bachelor another chance, only to dump him at the final rose ceremony.

Later, the pair revealed that they had rekindled their romance after the filming stopped.

”I spent the last four months with her,” he said on the finale, revealing that Susie reached out to him later on. “She just impresses me more and more every day. And she continues to give me reason after reason why following my heart was the best decision I could have ever made, and I could not be more in love with this woman.”

Echard isn’t the only bachelor to find love on the show. Here are some other bachelors who found love and stayed together after the show ended.

Bachelor Sean Lowe (Season 17)

In the Season 17 finale, Sean Lowe gave Catherine Giudici his final rose. According to Women’s Health Magazine, they both said “I do” in the first-ever live TV wedding in the show’s history in 2014.

“I love having my best friend to wake up to, spend the day with, and kiss good night. I can count on Sean to make me feel loved every day and also give me sound advice when I need it. He’s honestly the best thing that has happened to me,” said Giudici.

The couple have two sons, Samuel and Isaiah, and a baby girl, Mia.

Bachelor Jason Mesnick (Season 13)

Jason Mesnick had a similar journey to Echard. He gave his final rose to Melissa Rycroft, but later broke up with her and got back together with the runner-up contestant Molly Malaney.

The couple wed in a televised ceremony. Molly is now Jason’s son’s stepmom and together they have a daughter, Riley.

Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Season 22)

This bachelor may have managed to one-up Mesnick or Echard. Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin during the finale and then took it back. In the end, he chose the runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

They got married in Hawaii in January 2019. Together they have a baby girl, Alessi. Recently they welcomed twins, a boy and a girl.

What’s next in store for “The Bachelor” franchise?

For the first time in “The Bachelor” franchise history, two women will search for love at the same time, all season long.

On “The Bachelor” season finale, host Jesse Palmer announced Widney andRecchia as the next “Bachelorettes.”

“Watching you both support each other in Iceland — and also how you have tonight — that was really the big areas on why we decided to give you both a shot,” Palmer told the women.

The new season will premiere on July 11 with Palmer as the host.

