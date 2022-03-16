FaithLatter-day Saint hoops star Shaylee Gonzales leads BYU into basketball’s ‘Big Dance’BYU’s upcoming appearance at the NCAA tournament is just the latest highlight in what has been an unforgettable 2021-2022 season for Gonzales. The Gilbert, Arizona, native recently augmented her already impressive hoops resume by earning All-America honors and being named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year for the second year in a row after averaging over 18 points per game.Published: March 16, 2022, 3:03 p.m. MDTView CommentsShareBYU Cougars guard Shaylee Gonzales (2) looks up at the hoop on a drive with Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen, a fellow Latter-day Saint, defending as Utah and BYU women compete in a basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News By Church News