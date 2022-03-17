Nerves aside, Utah women thrilled about punching ticket to NCAA Tournament

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

For the Utah women’s basketball team, which advanced to the title game of the Pac-12 tournament, its season will continue in the NCAA Tournament.

The Utes found out on Selection Sunday that they earned a No. 7 seed and will take on No. 10 Arkansas in Austin, Texas, as part of the Spokane Regional.

“There wasn’t the nervousness of, ‘Are we going to make it?’ It was just the nerves of, ‘Where are we going to be?’” said coach Lynne Roberts. “If we could have chosen it, we would have been off the 8-9 line, for obvious reasons, but we would have been happy anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Utah won its third straight NCAA skiing national championship over the weekend. It is the program’s 15th national title.

Also, the Ute football team, the defending Pac-12 champions, kick off spring practices on March 22.

Numbers game

29: Number of 20-win seasons in Utah women’s basketball history. The Utes are 20-11 this season, a year after going 5-16 overall, 4-15 in league play.

578: Team score for Utah’s ski team in claiming the national championship.

2011: The last year the Utah women’s basketball team was invited to the NCAA Tournament.

From the archives

Extra points

Utah lost to LSU, but also did exactly what it needed to do (Deseret News)

Where Devin Lloyd is being projected in mock drafts following the NFL combine (Deseret News)

Could Zach Wilson get help defensively from this former Ute and impending NFL free agent? (Deseret News)

Do Utah and BYU both have some of the best quarterback situations in the country? (Deseret News)

Runnin’ Utes turn the ball over too much, fall 82-70 to Washington in Pac-12 tournament game (Deseret News)

Tyler Huntley tendered by Baltimore Ravens (Deseret News)

Fanalyst

Comments from Deseret News readers

It is simply amazing that Alex was able to come back from that injury. That is a feat unmatched in pro sports IMO. When you see his leg, anyone that has played the game, at any level, will tell you that it is a career ender. Eliminating the physical, the mental and emotional toll is more than pretty much anyone could overcome. I had microfracture knee surgery as a sophomore, in college, in the early ’90s. It ended my football career (mentally). In retrospect, I wish I had half the fortitude that Alex possesses. I wish I could thank him in person. His example is too late for my football career but his example is one I have taken personally when addressing life.

— PhineasGauge

Awesome job once again by the skiing Utes! Interesting to note that skiing is one of only 3 coed championships held by the NCAA (fencing and rifle are the others.) Yes I had to look this up, I was curious if there were any others besides skiing.

— Pacer

Up next

March 16 | noon | Softball | vs. Wisconsin | @Salt Lake City

March 16 | 6 p.m. | Gymnastics | Pac-12 Championships | @West Valley City | Pac-12 Network

March 18 | 3:30 p.m. | Women’s basketball | vs. Arkansas | @Austin, Texas

March 18 | 4 p.m. | Softball | vs. Oregon | @Salt Lake City

March 18 | 7 p.m. | Baseball | vs. Oregon | @Eugene, Oregon | Pac-12 Network

March 19 | 2 p.m. | Softball | vs. Oregon | @Salt Lake City

March 19 | 4 p.m. | Baseball | vs. Oregon | @Eugene, Oregon | Pac-12 Network

March 20 | noon | Softball | vs. Oregon | @Salt Lake City

March 20 | noon | Baseball | vs. Oregon | @Eugene, Oregon | Pac-12 Network