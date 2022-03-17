High school boys basketball: Rosters are set for 2022 senior all-star games held this Friday

The Utah High School Basketball Coaches Association senior boys all-star games will take place this Friday at Olympus School with a tripleheader of games.

The first game is the 1A vs. 2A all-star game at 4 p.m., followed by the 3A vs. 4A game at 6 p.m. and the 5A vs. 6A game at 8 p.m.

The cost is $5 per person, and the UHSBCA encourages all family and friends to attend.

There will be no shortage of scoring in any of the games as last year’s scores were 145-102, 171-136 and 148-140.

The girls all-star games will take place on Saturday, March 26, and those rosters will be published at a later date.

Class 6A

Coach — Ryan Cuff, American Fork

Yaw Reneer, American Fork

Evan Young, American Fork

Rex Sunderland, Davis

Colby Sims, Davis

Collin Chandler, Farmington

Kam Dupaix, Bingham

Devin Carlson, Bingham

McCaden Adams, Pleasant Grove

Nick Holland, Skyridge

Dylan Jones, Westlake

Class 5A

Coach — Matt Barnes, Olympus

Jeff Lundberg, Alta

Jaxon Heiden, Alta

Bowen Davies, Murray

Sam Sivulich, Northridge

Jack Wistrcill, Olympus

Nick Clark, Orem

Dane Christiansen, Orem

Ryker Richards, Salem Hills

Jake Nadauld, Springville

Truman Burningham, Timpview

Class 4A

Coach — Doug Meacham, Snow Canyon

Zab Santana, Cedar City

Aaron Munson, Cedar City

Spencer Maughan, Green Canyon

Brady Smith, Green Canyon

Will Jensen, Logan

Jaelin Hoth, Logan

Josh Jackman, Ridgeline

Payton Knowles, Ridgeline

Kaleb Anderson-Forman, Snow Canyon

Class 3A

Coach — Bobby Porter, Layton Christian

Kekoa Bear, Ben Lomond

Xavier Kadous, Canyon View

Skylar Hignite, Canyon View

Dario Solis, Layton Christian

Shorn Solomon, Layton Christian

Dylan Christensen, Manti

Nixan Ordyna, Morgan

Alex Howard, Ogden

Landon Smith, Ogden

Conor Oldroyd, Richfield

Class 2A

Coach — Travis Black, San Juan

Garrett Fabrizio, Duchesne

Matthew Ramos, Enterprise

Nash Palmer, Enterprise

Carter Hymas, American Heritage

Trey Pace, North Summit

Kandon Mosher, North Summit

Ethan Fielding, North Sevier

Class 1A

Coach — Eric Jessen, Piute

Gavin Morgan, Piute

Jaden Westwood, Piute

Kyle Morgan, Piute

Paxton Wolfley, Panguitch

Brock Syrett, Bryce Valley

Miles Roberts, Bryce Valley

Holden Peterson, Tintic

Cooper Snell, Tintic

Carter Curry, Tabiona

Brett James, Whitehorse

