High school boys basketball: Rosters are set for 2022 senior all-star games held this Friday

The Utah High School Basketball Coaches Association senior boys all-star games will take place this Friday at Olympus School with a tripleheader of games.
The first game is the 1A vs. 2A all-star game at 4 p.m., followed by the 3A vs. 4A game at 6 p.m. and the 5A vs. 6A game at 8 p.m.
The cost is $5 per person, and the UHSBCA encourages all family and friends to attend.
There will be no shortage of scoring in any of the games as last year’s scores were 145-102, 171-136 and 148-140.
The girls all-star games will take place on Saturday, March 26, and those rosters will be published at a later date.
Class 6A
Coach — Ryan Cuff, American Fork
Yaw Reneer, American Fork
Evan Young, American Fork
Rex Sunderland, Davis
Colby Sims, Davis
Collin Chandler, Farmington
Kam Dupaix, Bingham
Devin Carlson, Bingham
McCaden Adams, Pleasant Grove
Nick Holland, Skyridge
Dylan Jones, Westlake
Class 5A
Coach — Matt Barnes, Olympus
Jeff Lundberg, Alta
Jaxon Heiden, Alta
Bowen Davies, Murray
Sam Sivulich, Northridge
Jack Wistrcill, Olympus
Nick Clark, Orem
Dane Christiansen, Orem
Ryker Richards, Salem Hills
Jake Nadauld, Springville
Truman Burningham, Timpview
Class 4A
Coach — Doug Meacham, Snow Canyon
Zab Santana, Cedar City
Aaron Munson, Cedar City
Spencer Maughan, Green Canyon
Brady Smith, Green Canyon
Will Jensen, Logan
Jaelin Hoth, Logan
Josh Jackman, Ridgeline
Payton Knowles, Ridgeline
Kaleb Anderson-Forman, Snow Canyon
Class 3A
Coach — Bobby Porter, Layton Christian
Kekoa Bear, Ben Lomond
Xavier Kadous, Canyon View
Skylar Hignite, Canyon View
Dario Solis, Layton Christian
Shorn Solomon, Layton Christian
Dylan Christensen, Manti
Nixan Ordyna, Morgan
Alex Howard, Ogden
Landon Smith, Ogden
Conor Oldroyd, Richfield
Class 2A
Coach — Travis Black, San Juan
Garrett Fabrizio, Duchesne
Matthew Ramos, Enterprise
Nash Palmer, Enterprise
Carter Hymas, American Heritage
Trey Pace, North Summit
Kandon Mosher, North Summit
Ethan Fielding, North Sevier
Class 1A
Coach — Eric Jessen, Piute
Gavin Morgan, Piute
Jaden Westwood, Piute
Kyle Morgan, Piute
Paxton Wolfley, Panguitch
Brock Syrett, Bryce Valley
Miles Roberts, Bryce Valley
Holden Peterson, Tintic
Cooper Snell, Tintic
Carter Curry, Tabiona
Brett James, Whitehorse