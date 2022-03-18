Why Kristen Bell is coming to Utah

Kristen Bell is visiting Utah this summer — but it’s not to talk about the hit TV show “The Good Place” or to sing songs from the “Frozen” movies, where she starred as Anna of Arendelle.

Instead, the actress is visiting Utah to highlight a different part of her career: entrepreneur. Since co-founding the natural baby products brand Hello Bello in 2018, Bell has scaled the company to $200 million in gross sales, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News. As a headline speaker for Accelerate: The Global Ecommerce Acceleration Summit this summer in Salt Lake City, Bell will share insights she has learned from her business endeavors.

What is Hello Bello?

Bell founded Hello Bello with her husband, “Parenthood” star Dax Shepard. The idea, they said, started out with them recognizing “their own privilege as celebrity parents,” CNBC reported.

″(We) didn’t have to look at the receipt,” Bell said about shopping for her children, according to CNBC. “And that wasn’t lost on us.”

The goal in founding Hello Bello — which includes all-natural baby products ranging from diapers and wipes to sunscreen — was to keep prices as low as possible for as long as possible.

“That’s not to say that we’ll never raise the prices,” Bell told CNBC last year. “But making it in America, not dealing with overseas supply chains, buying local raw materials ... gives us the infrastructure to succeed with that commitment.”

What is the Acceleration Summit?

The Global Ecommerce Acceleration Summit “brings together the top brands and Ecommerce accelerators from around the world to chart the future of the exploding, $6 trillion global Ecommerce market,” according to the news release.

The conference — which takes place June 15-16 at the Salt Palace — covers everything from the digital marketplace to international expansion to customer and brand experience.

The summit also recently announced that Jimmy Chin, a National Geographic photographer and the co-director of the Oscar-winning film “Free Solo,” will speak at the event.

This isn’t Bell’s first time presenting at a conference. Bell and Shepard spoke at the marketing summit Advertising Week 2020 about parenting, sharing how they practiced gratitude exercises with their children, including finding three things to be grateful for each day, the Deseret News reported.



