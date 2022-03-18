High school boys basketball: 6A, 4A, 1A prevail in competitive senior all-star games

It was raining 3-pointers at Olympus High School in the boys all-star games.

In the three Utah High School Basketball Coaches Association senior all-star games on Friday night, the teams combined for 104 3-pointers, including a whopping 56 in the final game between the Class 6A and Class 5A All-Stars.

All three of the games were competitive, with only one decided by double digits, and that was the nightcap as the 6A All-Stars outscored the 5A All-Stars by 20 points in the second half to pull away for the 145-128 victory.

1 of 6 2 of 6 3 of 6 4 of 6 5 of 6 6 of 6

In the first game the 1A All-Stars beat the 2A All-Stars 98-95 as the 2A All-Stars missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

In the second game, the 4A All-Stars held off a big fourth-quarter rally for the 3A All-stars to prevail 107-99.

In 6A’s victory over 5A, Farmington’s Collin Chandler led the way with 25 points on seven 3-pointers, while American Fork guard Evan Young added six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points. Young celebrated the win by climbing up on the rim like he did in American Fork’s state championship game victory two weeks ago over Corner Canyon.

Since the UHSAA expanded to six classifications, the 6A All-Stars are now 4-1 against the 5A All-Stars, with the lone 5A win coming back in 2018.

The 5A All-Stars were competitive early with 6A on Friday, but 6A made 20 of its 33 3-pointers in the second half.

In 4A’s victory over 3A, Ridgeline’s Peyton Knowles led the way with 20 points, with Ridgeline teammate Josh Jackman also adding 20. Manti’s Dylan Christensen scored 20 points in the loss for 3A.

North Sevier’s Ethan Fielding led all scorers in the 2A-1A all-star game, but it wasn’t enough as his team couldn’t dig out of a 14-point deficit at the half. Bryce Valley’s Miles Roberts led the 1A All-Stars in scoring with 19 points.

The win for 1A was its first since the format changed five years ago to a 1A vs. 2A game with the addition of the sixth classification.