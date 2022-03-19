How to watch BYU vs. Northern Iowa in NIT’s second round

BYU vs. Northern Iowa

NIT, second round



Saturday, 7 p.m. MDT

Marriott Center

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Livestream: Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN Radio: BYU Sports Network on BYU Radio — Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM and KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM.

The stakes

For BYU: The last time the Cougars won two or more games in the NIT during the same year, they advanced to the NIT semifinals in New York City in 2015-16.

For Northern Iowa: The Panthers are trying to advance to the NIT quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

The trends

For BYU: The Cougars are 12-2 in NIT games played at the Marriott Center. That included 11 straight wins from 1986 to 2016 before BYU lost a home NIT game in 2017.

For Northern Iowa: The Panthers are playing their best ball now — they are 11-2 in their past 13 games, with both losses coming to NCAA Tournament team Loyola Chicago.

Up next

The winner of this game will play the winner of SMU and Washington State in the NIT quarterfinals next Tuesday or Wednesday.