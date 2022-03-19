Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 19, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball College Basketball Sports

How to watch BYU vs. Northern Iowa in NIT’s second round

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
 March 19, 2022 7 a.m. MDT
SHARE How to watch BYU vs. Northern Iowa in NIT’s second round
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope talks with his players after the game as BYU defeated Long Beach State in an NIT game.

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope talks with his players after the game as BYU defeated Long Beach State in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The Cougars will host Northern Iowa in the NIT’s second round.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU vs. Northern Iowa

NIT, second round

  • Saturday, 7 p.m. MDT
  • Marriott Center
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Livestream: Watch ESPN
  • Radio: BYU Sports Network on BYU Radio — Sirius XM 143/89.1 FM and KSL 102.7 FM/1160 AM.
Related

The stakes

For BYU: The last time the Cougars won two or more games in the NIT during the same year, they advanced to the NIT semifinals in New York City in 2015-16.

For Northern Iowa: The Panthers are trying to advance to the NIT quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

The trends

For BYU: The Cougars are 12-2 in NIT games played at the Marriott Center. That included 11 straight wins from 1986 to 2016 before BYU lost a home NIT game in 2017. 

For Northern Iowa: The Panthers are playing their best ball now — they are 11-2 in their past 13 games, with both losses coming to NCAA Tournament team Loyola Chicago.

Up next

The winner of this game will play the winner of SMU and Washington State in the NIT quarterfinals next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Next Up In BYU sports
One of the best college basketball players in Utah just entered the transfer portal
No. 6 seed BYU faces very similar team in No. 11 Villanova in NCAA Tournament
Mark Pope, Cougars have a New York state of mind
Why the time is now for BYU women’s basketball
How far would Utah and BYU get in an NCAA football tournament?
It hasn’t been easy for Caleb Lohner, but big man stepped up big time