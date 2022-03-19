JJ Watt has been introduced to Chuck-A-Rama, and he absolutely loves it

An undisclosed Utah location of Chuck-A-Rama Buffet got a visit from 5-time NFL Pro Bowler JJ Watt on Saturday, and he loved it.

Watt and his wife Kealia, a Utah native and standout forward in the National Women’s Soccer League, apparently are in the Beehive State this weekend and paid a visit to the all-you-can-eat establishment.

Perhaps it makes sense that the 6-foot-5, 288-pound Watt very much enjoyed the experience, as he shared on Twitter (apparently he has Kealia to thank for the visit).

I grew up on Old Country Buffet, Golden Corral, etc. trying to gain weight for sports. But haven’t been to a buffet in years.



Kealia is from Utah and has been raving about Chuck-A-Rama ever since I met her.



Today I am reminded of the greatness that is the buffet restaurant. pic.twitter.com/revPdRYS86 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 20, 2022

JJ Watt is coming off a 2021 season — his first with the Arizona Cardinals after 10 with the Houston Texans — that saw him appear in just seven games because of injury.

Kealia Watt, meanwhile, is in the midst of rehab after she suffered an ACL injury. Her Chicago Red Stars will open the 2022 season Sunday on the road in a Challenge Cup game against her former team, the Houston Dash.