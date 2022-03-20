RSL continues its best start in over a decade with win vs. Nashville SC

It wasn’t nearly as dramatic as the first, but for the second straight game, Tate Schmitt scored the game-winning goal for Real Salt Lake Saturday night at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy.

While Schmitt’s goal last week came with seconds remaining in what was an incredible 3-2 comeback win over the New England Revolution, Saturday’s goal came in the 54th minute but still proved to be enough as teammate Zac MacMath was tremendous in goal and RSL beat Nashville SC 2-1.

The win is the continuation of RSL’s great start to the 2022 season, as it is now 3-0-1. In fact, it is the club’s best start since 2011.

Schmitt’s goal came on a nice ball into the box from Mikael Chang. Schmitt was unmarked, and he slotted it into the back post.

It was Schmitt’s second career goal overall.

.@MLS may we introduce Tate Schmitt. You can call him Taters. pic.twitter.com/7KYJjkRrVe — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) March 20, 2022

The 2-1 lead created by Schmitt’s goal was preserved as MacMath was great. For the night, MacMath tallied seven saves as Nashville outshot RSL 16-8, including a 10-2 advantage in shots on goal.

RSL, of course, made both of those shots on goal count.

The first came in just the second minute of the match as Bobby Wood headed home a corner kick from Justin Meram.

This is starting out so fun omg pic.twitter.com/gPyhz4Eu7s — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) March 20, 2022

Nashville knotted things up in the 25th minute on a goal from Walker Zimmerman, and the two sides remained deadlocked until Schmitt’s goal.

Sitting atop the Western Conference table with 10 points, RSL will next face rival Sporting Kansas City on the road on Saturday.

SKC is off to a slow start in 2022, as it has just three points in four matches thus far.