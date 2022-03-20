Facebook Twitter
Sunday, March 20, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

BYU will host Washington State in NIT quarterfinals

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
 March 20, 2022 3:27 p.m. MDT
SHARE BYU will host Washington State in NIT quarterfinals
BYU will host Washington State guard Michael Flowers and Washington State in the NIT quarterfinals.

FILE — Washington State guard Michael Flowers plays in an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. BYU will host Flowers and Washington State in the NIT quarterfinals.

Amanda Loman, Associated Press

The BYU men’s basketball team will have one more home game this season.

One day after the Cougars beat Northern Iowa in the NIT’s second round, Washington State knocked off No. 1 seed SMU 75-63 on Sunday.

That sets up No. 2 seed BYU to host Washington State in the tournament’s quarterfinals, on either Tuesday or Wednesday. The winner of that game will advance to the NIT semifinals in New York City.

Washington State led by as many as 19 points Sunday against SMU. 

Related

SMU cut its deficit to four points with just over three minutes remaining, but a deep 3-pointer from Michael Flowers with 1:45 to play pushed the lead back to nine and Washington State closed out the win.

Flowers had 22 points to lead Washington State, who beat BYU’s West Coast Conference colleague Santa Clara in the NIT’s first round.

Next Up In BYU sports
After a disappointing end to a historic season, where will BYU women’s basketball go from here?
BYU’s 3-point shooting carries it to the NIT quarterfinals
3 keys to BYU’s 90-71 NIT win over Northern Iowa
What happened to No. 6 seed BYU in its NCAA Tournament loss to No. 11 Villanova?
3 keys in BYU’s 61-57 NCAA Tournament loss to Villanova
How to watch BYU vs. Northern Iowa in NIT’s second round