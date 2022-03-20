BYU will host Washington State in NIT quarterfinals

The BYU men’s basketball team will have one more home game this season.

One day after the Cougars beat Northern Iowa in the NIT’s second round, Washington State knocked off No. 1 seed SMU 75-63 on Sunday.

That sets up No. 2 seed BYU to host Washington State in the tournament’s quarterfinals, on either Tuesday or Wednesday. The winner of that game will advance to the NIT semifinals in New York City.

Washington State led by as many as 19 points Sunday against SMU.

SMU cut its deficit to four points with just over three minutes remaining, but a deep 3-pointer from Michael Flowers with 1:45 to play pushed the lead back to nine and Washington State closed out the win.

Flowers had 22 points to lead Washington State, who beat BYU’s West Coast Conference colleague Santa Clara in the NIT’s first round.