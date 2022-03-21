Southeastern U.S. braces for severe weather this week

Big storms are brewing, bringing in severe weather and possible tornadoes all across the southern and southeastern U.S. this week.

Although thunderstorms are common any time of the year, the severe weather season is during the months of March, April and May, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather Prediction Center said that heavy rain and severe thunderstorms will “develop across parts of the southern and central Plains and into the lower Mississippi Valley today.”

These rolling storms will produce lightning, heavy wind gusts, hail, tornadoes and recessive rainfall, which can lead to flash flooding, the center tweeted.

A significant flash flooding and severe weather event is forecast Monday into Tuesday. Rainfall totals of 2-3", locally 5"+, and rainfall rates of 2-3" per hour are likely. Severe thunderstorms are also forecast to produce strong tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds. pic.twitter.com/3uqBqYb5Mn — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 20, 2022

A Level 3 out of 5 “enhanced” risk for severe storms has been issued for parts of Texas and Louisiana, according to CNN Weather.

A Level 2 “slight” risk has also been issued for areas like San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Tuesday’s weather prediction

By Tuesday, the storms will move further east, creating tornadoes, hail and strong wind gusts.

Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi will be under a Level 5 “moderate” risk for storms, while New Orleans will be at a Level 3 “enhanced” risk, the New Orleans’ National Weather Service said on Twitter.

There is the potential for a severe weather outbreak Tuesday afternoon and evening. We will break down some of the general details below that we know so far. Be sure to stay weather aware on Tuesday and have multiple ways to receive warnings. #mswx #lawx (1/6) pic.twitter.com/A6CrhzwdOu — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 20, 2022

Nighttime tornado warnings can be expected in portions of Alabama, southern Mississippi and western Florida.