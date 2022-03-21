Facebook Twitter
Southeastern U.S. braces for severe weather this week

Parts of the southern, central Plains and the Mississippi Valley will be hit by severe weather today

 March 21, 2022 3 p.m. MDT
Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of south and south eastern U.S.

Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are expected Monday into Tuesday in parts of the south and southeastern U.S.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Big storms are brewing, bringing in severe weather and possible tornadoes all across the southern and southeastern U.S. this week.

Although thunderstorms are common any time of the year, the severe weather season is during the months of March, April and May, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather Prediction Center said that heavy rain and severe thunderstorms will “develop across parts of the southern and central Plains and into the lower Mississippi Valley today.”

These rolling storms will produce lightning, heavy wind gusts, hail, tornadoes and recessive rainfall, which can lead to flash flooding, the center tweeted.

A Level 3 out of 5 “enhanced” risk for severe storms has been issued for parts of Texas and Louisiana, according to CNN Weather.

A Level 2 “slight” risk has also been issued for areas like San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Tuesday’s weather prediction

By Tuesday, the storms will move further east, creating tornadoes, hail and strong wind gusts.

Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi will be under a Level 5 “moderate” risk for storms, while New Orleans will be at a Level 3 “enhanced” risk, the New Orleans’ National Weather Service said on Twitter.

Nighttime tornado warnings can be expected in portions of Alabama, southern Mississippi and western Florida.

