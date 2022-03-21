How Peacock TV stepped in to help Saint Peter’s Peacocks cheerleaders make it to the NCAA Tournament

One of the best stories coming out of the men’s NCAA Tournament so far is Saint Peter’sbecoming just the third No. 15 seed to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Thanks to a streaming service, the Peacocks’ story is getting even sweeter.

Who is Saint Peter’s?

Saint Peter’s University is a private Jesuit university located in Jersey City, New Jersey, that competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Why they’ve taken the NCAA Tournament by storm

The Peacocks are making just their fourth appearance in the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament, and they were the talk of the tourney after upsetting No. 2 seed Kentucky in the opening round last Thursday in Indianapolis.

After that game, the university’s website reportedly crashed, according to CBS Sports, adding to the mystique of their Cinderella story.

Saint Peter’s then took it a step further, beating Murray State in the second round to move on to the Sweet Sixteen. Only two other No. 15 seeds — Florida Gulf Coast in 2013 and Oral Roberts last year — have ever advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

There’s more to this feel-good story, thanks to Peacock TV

The story just keeps getting better.

Due to budgetary constraints, the school’s cheerleading squad did not make the trip to Indianapolis for the team’s first game, TV station WTHR 13 reported.

The Saint Peter’s Athletics Twitter account shared photos of the cheerleading squad with words of support for the Peacocks late Friday night, ahead of the team’s second-round game.

A couple 📸 of our @saintpetersuniv spirit squad! Wishing @PeacocksMBB the best of luck and wishing we could be there in person! #StrutUp🦚 pic.twitter.com/ljKGCpbaUB — Saint Peter’s Athletics (@SPUAthletics) March 19, 2022

Minutes later, streaming platform Peacock TV responded with an offer to get the Peacocks cheerleading squad to Indianapolis.

What?! Birds of a feather MUST flock together. Pack your bags Spirit Squad. We're getting you to the game. Can you be ready in...a few hours?! 🏃‍♀️💨 We're making this happen. #PeacockProud https://t.co/dIuK357DmE — Peacock (@peacockTV) March 19, 2022

By the next morning, Saint Peter’s shared video of the cheerleaders making their trip to the game against Murray State.

The Peacocks cheerleading squad made it in time for the game, and even a pre-game rally, according to WTHR 13.

The generosity didn’t stop there

Peacock TV was already offering college students a deal before Saint Peter’s won its first game.

After a Twitter user suggested Peacock offer students at Auburn University a free subscription to the streaming service, Peacock TV offered to give one month of free premium service to current students if either Saint Peter’s (showing support for their Peacock peers, of course) or Auburn reached the Sweet Sixteen.

Thanks to the World's Best Boss, we can make this happen. Let’s celebrate ALL peacocks and make 16 even SWEETER. If Auburn or the St. Peter's Peacocks win their first two rounds, we will give 1 month of Peacock Premium to all current students not yet subscribed. 🦚🏀 https://t.co/YNRigCWOoC — Peacock (@peacockTV) March 17, 2022

Though Auburn lost in the second round, Peacock TV made good on the offer for current students at both schools for those who aren’t currently subscribed.

PEACOCK PRIDE!!!!!@SPUAthletics we’re getting you those subscriptions. Stay tuned to find out how all currently enrolled students can claim their 1 month of Peacock Premium if they are not yet subscribed. — Peacock (@peacockTV) March 20, 2022