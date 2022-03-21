Al Michaels reportedly will become lead voice of Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ NFL coverage

The latest development in the sports streaming world?

Al Michaels is headed to Amazon.

The legendary sportscaster is set to sign a lucrative contract to lead the broadcaster’s booth for Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” NFL coverage, the New York Post reported Monday.

Michaels will be joined in the booth by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, according to the Post, and the 77-year-old Michaels will make close to the “Joe Buck neighborhood” — Buck recently signed a five-year, $75 million deal with ESPN.

Michaels has worked for NBC Sports since 2006. He most recently called his 11th Super Bowl last month, when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, tying him with the late Pat Summerall for the most by a television commentator, according to The Associated Press.

Amazon will be the exclusive home of the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” beginning in 2022. Amazon has an 11-year deal to broadcast TNF worth more than a billion dollars per year, according to the Post.

