‘Star Wars’ concept artist shares new photos of deleted storylines from ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

“Star Wars” concept artist Jon McCoy recently shared a bundle of new photos that offer a glimpse at deleted storylines from “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Why it matters: “The Rise of Skywalker” underwent notable rewrites and plot changes since its inception. The concept art is proof that some plot changes were heavily in development before being scrapped.

Details: McCoy recently shared concept art photos from “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on his own website.



One set of photos shows Rey and Kylo Ren interacting in a number of different locations, including various throne rooms and buildings.

Other art shows different ships that were conceptualized for the film.

McCoy said he was asked to conceptualize a scene in which Kylo Ren visits “an abandoned Coruscant.” He said he tried “to convey a deeply eerie sense of foreboding for this story point.”

There are also photos of Kylo Ren on Mustafar “carving through miscellaneous, unknown enemies searching for the Wayfinder, that would guide him to Exegol,” McCoy said.

More concept art shows the festival on Pasaana, a torture scene of Chewbacca and so much more.

The bigger picture: The concept art hints at previously dropped storylines from “The Rise of Skywalker,” which reportedly underwent significant rewrites after the movie’s original director, Colin Trevorrow, left the project.

