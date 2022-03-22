Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 
Movies Entertainment

‘Star Wars’ concept artist shares new photos of deleted storylines from ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

A look at what could have happened in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 22, 2022 7 p.m. MDT
SHARE ‘Star Wars’ concept artist shares new photos of deleted storylines from ‘The Rise of Skywalker’
Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Lucasfilm Ltd.

“Star Wars” concept artist Jon McCoy recently shared a bundle of new photos that offer a glimpse at deleted storylines from “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Why it matters: “The Rise of Skywalker” underwent notable rewrites and plot changes since its inception. The concept art is proof that some plot changes were heavily in development before being scrapped.

Details: McCoy recently shared concept art photos from “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on his own website.

  • One set of photos shows Rey and Kylo Ren interacting in a number of different locations, including various throne rooms and buildings.
  • Other art shows different ships that were conceptualized for the film.
  • McCoy said he was asked to conceptualize a scene in which Kylo Ren visits “an abandoned Coruscant.” He said he tried “to convey a deeply eerie sense of foreboding for this story point.”
  • There are also photos of Kylo Ren on Mustafar “carving through miscellaneous, unknown enemies searching for the Wayfinder, that would guide him to Exegol,” McCoy said.
  • More concept art shows the festival on Pasaana, a torture scene of Chewbacca and so much more.
Related

The bigger picture: The concept art hints at previously dropped storylines from “The Rise of Skywalker,” which reportedly underwent significant rewrites after the movie’s original director, Colin Trevorrow, left the project.

  • In fact, Trevorrow’s original script — titled “Duel of Fates” — leaked on Reddit at the beginning of 2020.
  • In that story, Kylo Ren would have spent more time on Mustafar and interacted with a new villain named the Eye of Webbish Bog, a creature that appears in McCoy’s concept art.
Next Up In Entertainment
Is Wordle a part of your daily routine? Here are 30+ spinoffs
‘Moon Knight’ directors say something big will happen at the end episode 4
An opera about Steve Jobs is coming to Utah
What big shows are coming up in Utah? Here’s the latest
Steve Harvey reveals he once owed over $20 million to IRS
‘Moon Knight’ star Ethan Hawke explains why his villain is different than others in Hollywood