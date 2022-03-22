‘Star Wars’ concept artist shares new photos of deleted storylines from ‘The Rise of Skywalker’
A look at what could have happened in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’
“Star Wars” concept artist Jon McCoy recently shared a bundle of new photos that offer a glimpse at deleted storylines from “The Rise of Skywalker.”
Why it matters: “The Rise of Skywalker” underwent notable rewrites and plot changes since its inception. The concept art is proof that some plot changes were heavily in development before being scrapped.
Details: McCoy recently shared concept art photos from “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on his own website.
- One set of photos shows Rey and Kylo Ren interacting in a number of different locations, including various throne rooms and buildings.
- Other art shows different ships that were conceptualized for the film.
- McCoy said he was asked to conceptualize a scene in which Kylo Ren visits “an abandoned Coruscant.” He said he tried “to convey a deeply eerie sense of foreboding for this story point.”
- There are also photos of Kylo Ren on Mustafar “carving through miscellaneous, unknown enemies searching for the Wayfinder, that would guide him to Exegol,” McCoy said.
- More concept art shows the festival on Pasaana, a torture scene of Chewbacca and so much more.
The bigger picture: The concept art hints at previously dropped storylines from “The Rise of Skywalker,” which reportedly underwent significant rewrites after the movie’s original director, Colin Trevorrow, left the project.
- In fact, Trevorrow’s original script — titled “Duel of Fates” — leaked on Reddit at the beginning of 2020.
- In that story, Kylo Ren would have spent more time on Mustafar and interacted with a new villain named the Eye of Webbish Bog, a creature that appears in McCoy’s concept art.