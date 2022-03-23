‘Moon Knight’ directors tease a major easter egg that appears in two episodes

The second and fourth episodes of“Moon Knight”will have an easter egg that directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead thought Marvel Studios would cut out of the show, the directors told the Deseret News.

Driving the news: Benson and Moorhead told me that there were a number of production meetings before the show was filmed where the cast and crew pitched different ideas for the show.



One of the elements that were pitched — and kept in the show — was an appearance of an animal.

What they said: “There was a particular animal — a type of animal that Justin and I got fixated on putting in both of our episodes. Both of them,” Moorhead said. “And you know what’s crazy about it? Marvel fought for them to stay in.”



“Instead of like, ‘why are you guys obsessed with that animal?’ We actually saw that they were like, ‘No, that’s, that’s going that’s staying in. We’re keeping it in for you.’ It was very nice of them.”

The bigger picture: Benson said the show featured a number of personal touches that showed the creativity of everyone involved.

