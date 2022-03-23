BYU isn’t the only college basketball team from Utah still competing

Southern Utah men’s basketball kept its season going Tuesday night, beating UTEP 82-69 to advance in The Basketball Classic.

The Thunderbirds will now face Portland in the tournament’s third round this Saturday.

How did Southern Utah get here?

Nick Fleming scored a career-high 18 points and Dre Marin added 17 as SUU beat the Miners in their second-round matchup. The Thunderbirds picked up their third postseason win in program history by building a double-digit halftime lead on the road, then holding serve in the second half.

Southern Utah beat Kent State 83-79 in its opening-round Classic game. Marin scored a career-high 27 points in that game while hitting seven 3-pointers.

What is The Basketball Classic?

The Basketball Classic is a first-year postseason tournament that’s comprised of NCAA Division I participants announced once the NCAA Tournament and NIT fields were set.

The original plan was for The Basketball Classic to be a 32-team field. There were 21 accepted invitations, though ultimately 18 programs have competed in the inaugural event.

Weber State and Utah Valley declined invitations to the Classic, according to KSL Sports’ Trevor Allen.

Due to the unusual 18-team field, SUU has played an extra game than all the other remaining teams still competing.

How can you watch Southern Utah in the tournament?

Southern Utah vs. Portland

The Basketball Classic, third round

America First Event Center, Cedar City

Saturday, 4 p.m. MDT

Livestream: ESPN+

What’s next if Southern Utah wins?