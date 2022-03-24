What’s up with Bobby Wagner? Where the former Seahawks All-Pro may land next

Bobby Wagner remains on the free agent market more than two weeks after the All-Pro linebacker was released by the Seattle Seahawks.

Whoever ends up signing the 31-year-old will be getting a dependable veteran — he’s missed only nine games in his 10-year career.

Who is interested in Bobby Wagner?

On Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Wagner visited the Los Angeles Rams “and there is mutual interest in doing a deal.”

The #Rams are loading up again? Sources say six-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner is visiting them and there is mutual interest in doing a deal. A potential huge defensive addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

It’s the first known visit since Wagner was released by the Seahawks.

The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia, in writing about good free-agency fits still on the market for each NFL team, identified Wagner as a solid addition for the Rams.

“The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reports that the Rams would be interested in Wagner at the right price. Wagner turns 32 in June, but he was a 16-game starter for the Seahawks last season, and his 170 tackles ranked third league-wide,” Kapadia wrote. “Over the past three seasons, Wagner’s 467 tackles rank first, and he has 65 more than any other player.

“He’d be a nice veteran addition to that star-studded Rams defense.”

Since his release, other teams such as the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have been mentioned as possible teams interested in signing him, though nothing as promising as the latest on his visit to the Rams.

What’s Bobby Wagner looking for in his next team?

When TMZ Sports caught up to Wagner at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, he had a clear message for what he looking for in his next team.

“I just want to win,” he told TMZ Sports.

The Super Bowl defending champion Rams, who’ve been active in free agency and recently extended quarterback Matthew Stafford’s contract, would certainly be an attractive offer.

Wherever Wagner lands, he’ll take an impressive resume with him. Wagner is a Super Bowl champion, an eight-time All-Pro (six on first-team), an eight-time Pro Bowler, has been the NFL’s single-season tackles leader twice and was named to the NFL’s 2010s all-decade team.