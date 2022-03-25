Facebook Twitter
The Salt Lake City Stars will soon be donning Utah Stars throwback jerseys

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 March 25, 2022 1:18 p.m. MDT
Fans lift Zelmo Beaty on their shoulders and carry him off the court after the Utah Stars won the 1971 ABA championship in the Salt Palace.

Back in 2020, it was a rather common occurrence to see Utah Jazz players wearing throwback Utah Stars T-shirts and sweatshirts, and many figured the team would wear throwback jerseys in 2021 to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the Stars winning the American Basketball Association championship in 1971.

The Jazz never did, but their NBA G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, soon will be.

The Stars announced earlier this week that for their games on April 1 and 2 — their final contests of this season — they will wear blue throwback Stars jerseys.

The April 1 game will be against the Texas Legends at Vivint Arena and the April 2 contest will be at their regular home arena, the Lifetime Activities Center on the campus of Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville, against the Stockton Kings.

The Salt Lake City Stars have consistently been among the best teams in the G League since relocating from Idaho in 2016 and changing their name from the Stampede to the Stars to honor the former ABA team, but they have struggled mightily this season.

With an 8-21 record, they are the worst team in the G League’s Western Conference with three games remaining in the season.

