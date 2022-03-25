VW wants to make its new charging stations all about you

Did you ever wish that when charging your electric vehicles, it was more about you? Well, Volkswagen is working to make that happen.

Driving the news: Electrify American, a VW subsidiary company, announced plans to install “human-centered” charging stations in major cities in California, including Santa Barbara, San Francisco, San Diego and Beverly Hills, and New York, including Manhattan and Brooklyn. These stations will have solar panel awnings and lounging areas.

The auto-maker is “reinventing the look and feel” of the charging stations to meet consumer expectations while inviting more people to transition to EVs.

“These new designs will help elevate the charging experience for our customers, building on the foundation of our ultra-fast and reliable coast-to-coast network,” said Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America.

Details: The solar panel awnings are a notable change, according to The Verge. Not only can they be used to supply power for the station’s operations but provides shelter and shade to customers. The company will add 400 to 500 awnings at 100 charging stations.

Lounging areas will provide comfort, in addition to lighting and on-site cameras to make those who are charging their car at night feel safe. Shopping locations may offer valet charging and curbside delivery options.

Newly designed 8-feet tall chargers will be faster with up to 150 and 350 kilowatts of charging power, while reducing carbon footprint. The recessed screens, to reduce glare from sunlight, and a single connector cable are all things intended to make charging EVs easier.

Going forward: VW’s approach to new designs is backed by studying consumer trends.

“The momentum moving us closer to an electric transportation system is accelerating with consumers finding more and more choices of EVs from virtually every manufacturer,” Palazzo said. “Our customer research shows the need to transition to a more inviting charging experience that accommodates the human experience with waiting areas and other conveniences.”