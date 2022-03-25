Two worlds colliding as Snoop Dogg reveals a collab with BTS

What was a rumor before is now a reality — Snoop Dogg is entering the world of K-pop yet again with his latest collaboration with BTS.

What did Snoop Dogg say about the collaboration?

During the red carpet event for NBC’s “American Song Contest,” Snoop Dogg, who is hosting the show, revealed that a collaboration with the global sensation K-pop group BTS is officially happening.

“The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle,” he told The A.V. Club. “I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s (a) vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

How did the collaboration come about?

It was on the “Mogul Talk”podcast in January that Snoop revealed that the South Korean music group requested to do a collaboration together.

“I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now,” he said.

In the past, Snoop has collaborated with two K-pop girl groups, Girls Generals and 2NE1.

“I’ve been experiencing the K-pop experience for a long time, connected to the music world (and) scene,” Snoop said. “I got a record with a group called 2NE1 back in the day. Come on now, it’s what I do.”

When is BTS coming to the U.S.?

As for the boy band, the group will be in the U.S. next month, first attending the Grammys and then performing concerts in Las Vegas.