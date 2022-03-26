Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 
High School Girls Basketball Sports High School Sports

High school girls basketball: Seniors suit up for last time in Girls Basketball Coaches Association all-star games

James Edward By James Edward
 March 26, 2022 9:19 p.m. MDT
Participants on the 3A All-Stars team pose after a game on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Juan Diego High School.

Participants on the 3A All-Stars team pose after a game on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Juan Diego High School.

Provided by Lexa Larsen

All-Star Game Boxscores

The girls basketball senior all-star games were held on Saturday at Juan Diego High School, which featured overtime in 6A’s unique format and double-digit games in the other three games. The event is organized by the Utah Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

In the first game of the quadruple header, the 6A Light All-Stars beat the 6A Dark All-Stars 3-2, with each quarter counting independently like in volleyball. A fifth-quarter was needed after they split the first two, with the 6A Light All-Stars led by Herriman’s Lexi Jensen prevailing 8-2 in overtime. Jensen led all scorers in the game with 22 points, while Riverton’s Abby McDougal added 15 points.

Westlake’s Kaylee Headrick led the 6A Dark All-Stars with 13 points.

6A.dark.jpg

Participants on the 6A Dark All-Stars team pose after the game on Saturday at Juan Diego High School

Provided by Lexa Larsen
1 of 8
6A_ight.jpg

Participants on the 6A Light All-Stars team pose after the game on Saturday at Juan Diego High School

Provided by Lexa Larsen
2 of 8
03d992cdabc3cfefc73cd03601cbf60ef7bd8930_1.jpg

Participants on the 5A Light All-Stars team pose after the game on Saturday at Juan Diego High School

Provided by Lexa Larsen
3 of 8
079d0deb6f98ea42caf3f84acab056c1c665cc8f_1.jpg

Participants on the 5A Dark All-Stars team pose after the game on Saturday at Juan Diego High School

Provided by Lexa Larsen
4 of 8
d71d9957d90af52a89cb20e1c370b17200182ab2_1.jpg

Participants on the 4A All-Stars team pose after the game on Saturday at Juan Diego High School.

Provided by Lexa Larsen
5 of 8
eb4e391fa3029cf89787c47fd5237c60db8b19ad_1.jpg

Participants on the 3A All-Stars team pose after the game on Saturday at Juan Diego High School.

Provided by Lexa Larsen
6 of 8
4430103e4e1bc464f888e0ddad931bdbfde4ed44_1.jpg

Participants on the 2A All-Stars team pose after the game on Saturday at Juan Diego High School.

Provided by Lexa Larsen
7 of 8
f7c0a56e9a04b19f394f95ccfdeb452b4d29e526_1.jpg

Participants on the 1A All-Stars team pose after the game on Saturday at Juan Diego High School.

Provided by Lexa Larsen
8 of 8
In the second game, the 2A All-Stars rolled past the 1A All-Stars 84-59 as five different players scored in double figures, highlighted by Beaver’s Halle Hutchins who led all scorers with 15 points.

In the 4A-3A game, Judge Memorial’s Teya Sidberry and Morgan’s Janel Blazzard each scored 17 points as the 3A All-Stars dominated the 4A All-Stars for the 75-57 victory. The 3A squad used a 35-25 advantage in the second half to pull away for good.

In the final game of the day, the 5A Dark All-Stars led by 24 points and five 3-pointers from Olympus’ Alyssa Blanck beat the 5A Light All-Stars 72-62. The Dark squad used a 46-23 advantage in the middle two quarters for the convincing win.

Alta’s Brinlee McRae scored 21 points in the loss for the 5A Light All-Stars.

