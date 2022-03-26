High school girls basketball: Seniors suit up for last time in Girls Basketball Coaches Association all-star games

All-Star Game Boxscores

The girls basketball senior all-star games were held on Saturday at Juan Diego High School, which featured overtime in 6A’s unique format and double-digit games in the other three games. The event is organized by the Utah Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

In the first game of the quadruple header, the 6A Light All-Stars beat the 6A Dark All-Stars 3-2, with each quarter counting independently like in volleyball. A fifth-quarter was needed after they split the first two, with the 6A Light All-Stars led by Herriman’s Lexi Jensen prevailing 8-2 in overtime. Jensen led all scorers in the game with 22 points, while Riverton’s Abby McDougal added 15 points.

Westlake’s Kaylee Headrick led the 6A Dark All-Stars with 13 points.

In the second game, the 2A All-Stars rolled past the 1A All-Stars 84-59 as five different players scored in double figures, highlighted by Beaver’s Halle Hutchins who led all scorers with 15 points.

In the 4A-3A game, Judge Memorial’s Teya Sidberry and Morgan’s Janel Blazzard each scored 17 points as the 3A All-Stars dominated the 4A All-Stars for the 75-57 victory. The 3A squad used a 35-25 advantage in the second half to pull away for good.

In the final game of the day, the 5A Dark All-Stars led by 24 points and five 3-pointers from Olympus’ Alyssa Blanck beat the 5A Light All-Stars 72-62. The Dark squad used a 46-23 advantage in the middle two quarters for the convincing win.

Alta’s Brinlee McRae scored 21 points in the loss for the 5A Light All-Stars.

