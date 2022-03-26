Southern Utah basketball continues postseason run, advances to The Basketball Classic semifinals

Southern Utah’s longest postseason run in school history was extended Saturday, as the T’Birds beat Portland 77-66 to advance to The Basketball Classic semifinals.
SUU, winners of three straight in the postseason, will play Fresno State in the semifinals next Monday, with a spot in the tournament’s championship game on the line.
How did Southern Utah beat Portland?
- John Knight III scored 20 points while Marquis Moore added a season-high 15 points off the bench as SUU took control early, building a 12-0 lead early before going into the half leading the Pilots 46-34.
- The T-Birds shot 53.7% from the field, while holding Portland to 42.6%.
- “I’m very proud of our guys’ effort against a very good Portland team,” SUU head coach Todd Simon said in a statement. “The squad executed well, and we were able to hold the lead for the entire 40 minutes.”
How can you watch Southern Utah in The Basketball Classic?
- Southern Utah at Fresno State
- The Basketball Classic semifinals
- Save Mart Center, Fresno, California
- Monday, March 28, 8 p.m. MDT
- Livestream: ESPN+
- “Monday will be a big matchup at Fresno State, which is a top team out of the Mountain West Conference,” Simon said. “With wins over opponents from the MAC, Conference USA, and the WCC thus far in this tournament, a win on the road over a Mountain West opponent would be significant.”
What’s next if Southern Utah wins?
- If SUU beats Fresno State, the T-Birds will face the winner of Coastal Carolina-South Alabama in The Basketball Classic’s championship game on Wednesday, March 30.
