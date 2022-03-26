Southern Utah basketball continues postseason run, advances to The Basketball Classic semifinals

Southern Utah’s longest postseason run in school history was extended Saturday, as the T’Birds beat Portland 77-66 to advance to The Basketball Classic semifinals.

SUU, winners of three straight in the postseason, will play Fresno State in the semifinals next Monday, with a spot in the tournament’s championship game on the line.

How did Southern Utah beat Portland?

John Knight III scored 20 points while Marquis Moore added a season-high 15 points off the bench as SUU took control early, building a 12-0 lead early before going into the half leading the Pilots 46-34.

The T-Birds shot 53.7% from the field, while holding Portland to 42.6%.

“I’m very proud of our guys’ effort against a very good Portland team,” SUU head coach Todd Simon said in a statement. “The squad executed well, and we were able to hold the lead for the entire 40 minutes.”

How can you watch Southern Utah in The Basketball Classic?

Southern Utah at Fresno State

The Basketball Classic semifinals

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California

Monday, March 28, 8 p.m. MDT

Livestream: ESPN+

ESPN+ “Monday will be a big matchup at Fresno State, which is a top team out of the Mountain West Conference,” Simon said. “With wins over opponents from the MAC, Conference USA, and the WCC thus far in this tournament, a win on the road over a Mountain West opponent would be significant.”

What’s next if Southern Utah wins?