The NFL overtime rule has been changed ... sort of

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 March 29, 2022 12:33 p.m. MDT
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

During last season’s NFL playoffs, frustration over the league’s overtime rules about possession of the ball came to a boiling point as two games went into extra time, but a solution is on the way — at least for the postseason.

Multiple outlets first reported Tuesday, and the NFL officially announced a short time later, that moving forward, both teams will get “an opportunity to possess the ball” during overtime periods of playoff games.

The current rules, which say that the first touchdown in an overtime can end a game, will remain in effect during the regular season.

The change, which was one among a few that were made Tuesday, was approved at the NFL annual meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.

This means that during the regular season, both teams will continue to get a chance with the ball only if the first team does not score a touchdown.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that over the past decade, teams that won the coin flip at the beginning of overtime periods in playoff games were 10-2, with seven of the wins coming on the first possession.

The change, which was approved by NFL team owners, was proposed by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.

