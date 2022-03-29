The NFL overtime rule has been changed ... sort of

During last season’s NFL playoffs, frustration over the league’s overtime rules about possession of the ball came to a boiling point as two games went into extra time, but a solution is on the way — at least for the postseason.
Multiple outlets first reported Tuesday, and the NFL officially announced a short time later, that moving forward, both teams will get “an opportunity to possess the ball” during overtime periods of playoff games.
Approved 2022 Playing Rules and Resolutions https://t.co/79ea5Mh1zU pic.twitter.com/rJDhEMOKD3— NFL345 (@NFL345) March 29, 2022
The current rules, which say that the first touchdown in an overtime can end a game, will remain in effect during the regular season.
The change, which was one among a few that were made Tuesday, was approved at the NFL annual meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.
This means that during the regular season, both teams will continue to get a chance with the ball only if the first team does not score a touchdown.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that over the past decade, teams that won the coin flip at the beginning of overtime periods in playoff games were 10-2, with seven of the wins coming on the first possession.
Here’s what the NFL’s new OT rule is trying to guard against: Over the past decade, teams that won the overtime coin flip in the postseason were 10-2, including seven of those 10 wins coming on the opening possession.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022
The change, which was approved by NFL team owners, was proposed by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.