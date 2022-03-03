‘The Batman’ post-credit moment, explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers from “The Batman.”
“The Batman” is the latest comic book movie to hit theaters. And, like other superhero flicks, there’s a surprise waiting for you after the credits.
What happens: After the credits roll, there’s a brief message that pops up on the screen.
- Green text — similar to the one the Riddler’s messages used — writes out the word “GOOD BYE.”
- Then, the words “El Rata Alada” flash on the screen. These words — “rat with wings” — were a common phrase used throughout the film to determine which criminal was speaking with the police.
Why it matters: Post-credit scenes are often one last chance for filmmakers to pay homage to fans or hint at a potential sequel.
- The brief moment after the credits might be a wink to fans or nothing more than fan service to those who enjoyed the Riddler.
The bigger picture: That said, there are already talks underway for a “The Batman” sequel.
Director Matt Reeves told reporters that Mr. Freeze could return in a potential sequel, according to Collider.
- “In my view, I just feel drawn to finding the grounded version of everything. So to me it would be a challenge in an interesting way to try and figure out how that could happen, even the idea of something like Mr. Freeze, that such a great story, right?” he said.
- “I think there’s actually a grounded version of that story, which could be really powerful and could be really great. So, I love the fantastical side of Batman, but this iteration, obviously, while being, to me, I think it is very comics faithful, but I don’t think that this one is necessarily, it doesn’t lean as hard into the fantastical, I guess.
- “But I think to me what would be interesting would be to try and unwind the fantastical and see, well, how could that make sense here? And so that’s kind of my view, how I see it.”
