‘The Batman’ post-credit moment, explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers from “The Batman.”

“The Batman” is the latest comic book movie to hit theaters. And, like other superhero flicks, there’s a surprise waiting for you after the credits.

What happens: After the credits roll, there’s a brief message that pops up on the screen.



Green text — similar to the one the Riddler’s messages used — writes out the word “GOOD BYE.”

Then, the words “El Rata Alada” flash on the screen. These words — “rat with wings” — were a common phrase used throughout the film to determine which criminal was speaking with the police.

Why it matters: Post-credit scenes are often one last chance for filmmakers to pay homage to fans or hint at a potential sequel.



The brief moment after the credits might be a wink to fans or nothing more than fan service to those who enjoyed the Riddler.

The bigger picture: That said, there are already talks underway for a “The Batman” sequel.

Director Matt Reeves told reporters that Mr. Freeze could return in a potential sequel, according to Collider.

