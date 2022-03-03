Open house, dedication dates scheduled for new Latter-day Saint temple in Cape Verde

Open house and dedication plans are scheduled in June for the Praia Cape Verde Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday in a news release.

An open house with public tours of the new temple, located on the island nation about 350 miles off the coast of West Africa, will begin Saturday, May 21, and continue through Saturday, June 11, excluding the three Sundays during that three-week open house period.

A youth devotional is scheduled for Saturday, June 18.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at three temple dedicatory sessions on Sunday, June 19, at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

The Praia Cape Verde Temple was one of 12 temple locations announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the October 2018 general conference.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Praia Cape Verde Temple was held on May 4, 2019, Elder Paul V. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy who then was president of the church’s Europe Area, presiding.

The temple site is located in the capital city of Praia on the island of Santiago. The single-story building with a spire has been described as reflective of the architectural styles in the area.

The Praia Cape Verde Temple will be the first in the 10-island nation, where there are more than 15,500 Latter-day Saints attending over 40 congregations, according to the church’s newsroom.

Previously, members in Cape Verde saved their money to travel to Madrid, Spain, or Recife, Brazil, to attend the temple.