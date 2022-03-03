For five former Utah college football stars, the time is here to make a strong impression in front of NFL personnel at the league’s scouting combine.

Several Utah programs will be represented at the combine, which runs through the weekend.

Two former Utes linebackers will be there: Devin Lloyd, an expected first-round draft pick, and Nephi Sewell, who prepped at Desert Hills High.

So, too, will BYU running back Tyler Allgeier, Southern Utah and Murray High offensive tackle Braxton Miller and East High’s Jaylen Warren, also a onetime Utah State and Snow College standout.

How to watch the 2022 combine

The combine is being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with on-field drills taking place these days:



Thursday, March 3, 2 p.m. MST: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends.

Friday, March 4, 2 p.m.: Running backs, offensive linemen, special teams.

Saturday, March 5, 2 p.m.: Defensive linemen, linebackers.

Sunday, March 6, Noon: Defensive backs.

On TV: All sessions will be broadcast on NFL Network.

Streaming options: Sign in with your TV provider and stream NFL Network here. You can also watch the combine via the NFL app and NFL Network app.

Highlights: Highlights and analysis will also be available on the NFL Network’s Twitter account.

When will Utah ties be doing on-field drills?

The five Utah ties will go through on-field drills during the middle two days.

