Would Tyler Allgeier be open to a move back to linebacker in the NFL?

BYU’s top candidate to get drafted in the NFL this year, running back Tyler Allgeier, is certainly versatile.

Allgeier played both running back and linebacker at different points during his college career.

Now, he’s participating in the 2022 NFL scouting combine this week in Indianapolis, getting ready for a pro career after setting the BYU single-season rushing record by running for 1,601 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2021.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound former walk-on made a move from running back to linebacker during the 2019 BYU season, before ultimately starring as a running back in Provo over the past two seasons.

During media interviews at the combine this week in Indianapolis, Allgeier was asked if he’d consider a move back to linebacker in the NFL.

“Hey, I’ll do whatever they ask me to do,” Allgeier said with a smile, according to Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema.

#BYU RB Tyler Allgeier said he’ll be doing all workouts (other than bench) to show teams he’ll do whatever they need him to do.



Asked if he’d ever play linebacker again like he did at BYU, he smiled and said “hey, I’ll do whatever they ask me to do” pic.twitter.com/tJPzZpWEye — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 3, 2022

Allgeier, a Fontana, California, native, will join the other running backs for on-field drills on Friday. He said he will participate in every workout but the bench press, per Sikkema.

Allgeier is graded as the 13th-best running back in this year’s draft class by NFL.com, drawing an NFL comparison to the Carolina Panthers’ second-year back Chuba Hubbard.

“Well-built, highly productive zone-scheme runner with impressive vision and feel for the job. Allgeier is smooth and instinctive with one-cut talent. He effectively navigates the ebbs and flows of run lane development,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein said of Allgeier. “He’s more agile than twitchy and relies on his ability to quickly process.

“While he sees it clearly, his pace and burst can be a little hit-or-miss and might allow for NFL defenses to prevent the chunk play. Allgeier is clearly talented as a runner but will need to prove his explosiveness. He offers very little third-down value right now and could be tabbed as a solid backup in a move-based rush attack.”