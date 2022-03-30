There is one more chance to see Alex Barcello play in a college game

Alex Barcello, who finished his BYU career No. 25 on the program’s all-time scoring list, has been invited to play in the Reese’s College All-Star Game in New Orleans on Friday.

Barcello will play for the West Team in the game that will tip off at 2:30 p.m. MDT at Caesars Superdome. It will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

As a senior, Barcello averaged 16.8 points per game, shot 45.1% from the floor, 42.1% from 3-point territory, and 86.5% from the free-throw line. The Cougars finished with a 24-11 record and advanced to the NIT quarterfinals.

During the season, ESPN’s Jay Bilas said Barcello was the “best shooter of the country.”

BYU coach Mark Pope wholeheartedly agreed.

“I mean, he’s just stating facts. We’ve banged out the numbers a billion times. The stats that declare conclusively that Alex Barcello is the best shooter in the country, they’re everywhere,” he said. “There’s only one player in the country over the last three years that has shot over 45% from the 3-point line. There might not even be a shot minimum to that.

“So you could go down the list. I was glad that Jay said it because the world should know. Just watch what he did … the shots he’s making are so difficult right now. He’s done it with such consistency for three straight years.”

Barcello received All-West Coast Conference first-team honors in back-to-back seasons and was named an honorable mention All-America in 2020-21.

The 6-foot-2 product of Chandler, Arizona, poured in a career-high 33 points at Pepperdine,including nine 3-pointers — the second-most in a single game at BYU.

Barcello, an Arizona transfer, is one of nine players in program history to score at least 1,300 points and dish out at least 275 assists. He ended No. 2 all-time at BYU in 3-point field goal percentage and effective field goal percentage.

NABC — Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game

East Roster

R.J. Cole, UConn – G

Trent Frazier, Illinois – G

Brad Davison, Wisconsin – G

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest – G

Jeenathan Williams, Buffalo – F

Tyrese Martin, UConn – G

D’Shawn Schwartz, George Mason – F

E.J. Anosike, Can State Fullerton – F

John Fulkerson, Tennessee – F

Chuba Ohams, Fordman – F

Grant Golden, Richmond – F

Head coach: Ritchie McKay, Liberty

West Roster

Derek St. Hilaire, New Orleans – G

Alex Barcello, BYU – G

Davion Mintz, Kentucky – G

Taz Sherman, West Virginia – G

Mark Smith, Kansas State – G

Stanley Umude, Arkansas – G

Gabe Brown, Michigan State – F

Ryan Davis, Vermont – F

Nick Muszynski, Belmont – C

Marcus Bingham Jr., Michigan State – F

Head coach: Dennis Gates, Missouri