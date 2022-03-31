How to watch Alex Barcello in Reese’s College All-Star Game

Reese’s College All-Star Game

Friday, 2:30 p.m. MDT

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans.

TV: CBS Sports Network.

What is the Reese’s College All-Star Game?

The All-Star game is a part of the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four weekend and takes place one day before the national semifinals.

The game features 20 of the best Division I college basketball seniors playing on the East and West rosters.

Will Utah be represented in the All-Star game?

BYU’s Alex Barcello, a 6-foot-2 guard from Chandler, Arizona, will play for the West team.

He was a senior at BYU this season and earned All-West Coast Conference first-team honors the past two seasons.

Barcello averaged 16.8 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range in leading the Cougars to a 24-11 record, as BYU reached the NIT quarterfinals.

Who’s on the Reese’s College All-Star Game rosters?

East roster

R.J. Cole, UConn guard.

Trent Frazier, Illinois guard.

Brad Davison, Wisconsin guard.

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest guard.

Jeenathan Williams, Buffalo forward.

Tyrese Martin, UConn guard.

D’Shawn Schwartz, George Mason forward.

E.J. Anosike, Can State Fullerton forward.

John Fulkerson, Tennessee forward.

Chuba Ohams, Fordman forward.

Grant Golden, Richmond forward.

Head coach: Ritchie McKay, Liberty.

West roster

Derek St. Hilaire, New Orleans guard.

Alex Barcello, BYU guard.

Davion Mintz, Kentucky guard.

Taz Sherman, West Virginia guard.

Mark Smith, Kansas State guard.

Stanley Umude, Arkansas guard.

Gabe Brown, Michigan State forward.

Ryan Davis, Vermont forward.

Nick Muszynski, Belmont center.

Marcus Bingham Jr., Michigan State forward.

Head coach: Dennis Gates, Missouri.

