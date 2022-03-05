Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Utah State Basketball Sports Utah State Aggies

Justin Bean’s double-double leads Utah State over San Jose State 75-52

By Associated Press
 March 5, 2022 12:15 a.m. MST
SHARE Justin Bean’s double-double leads Utah State over San Jose State 75-52
Utah State forward Justin Bean, center, celebrates with teammates after a victory.

FILE — Utah State forward Justin Bean, center, celebrates with guard Max Shulga (11) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock after USU defeated San Diego State 75-57 in an NCAA college basketball game in Logan on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

Eli Lucero, Herald Journal

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Justin Bean tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift Utah State to a 75-52 win over San Jose State on Friday night.

Brandon Horvath had 16 points and eight rebounds for Utah State (17-14, 8-10 Mountain West Conference). Sean Bairstow added 13 points. Max Shulga had 11 points.

Trey Anderson had 12 points for the Spartans (8-22, 1-17). Shon Robinson added 11 points. Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. had 11 points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Spartans for the season. Utah State defeated San Jose State 78-62 on Feb. 3.

Next Up In Sports
Utah women’s basketball upsets Oregon, advances to Pac-12 championship game
Caleb Lohner and Fousseyni Traore are fighting for rebounds — it’s a good thing for BYU
BYU sets up potential NCAA Tournament-deciding showdown vs. USF with win over LMU
High school boys basketball: Panguitch and Piute to face off in 1A championship
There’s making history, and then there’s what Utah did against Minnesota
High school girls basketball: Piute, Tabiona to face each other in 1A girls’ championship