Sunday, March 6, 2022 | 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Real Salt Lake beats Seattle Sounders in 2022 home opener on Bobby Wood goal

By Associated Press
 March 6, 2022 12:11 a.m. MST
merlin_2913234.jpg

Real Salt Lake attacker Bobby Wood leaps over Seattle Sounders FC defender Jackson Ragen during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Bobby Wood scored soon after a two-hour lightning delay and Zac MacMath made it stand up with five saves as Real Salt Lake earned a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders at snowy Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday.

Wood’s game-winner came in the 46th minute after the weather delay halted play with two minutes left before halftime.

merlin_2913256.jpg

Real Salt Lake fans react to a call during the game against Seattle Sounders FC at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2913234.jpg

Real Salt Lake attacker Bobby Wood leaps over Seattle Sounders FC defender Jackson Ragen during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2913242.jpg

The game between the Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders FC is delayed due to severe weather at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2913236.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz and Seattle Sounders FC defender Zavier Arreaga go for a header at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2913240.jpg

Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Joao Paulo and Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz hit the turf during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2913244.jpg

Real Salt Lake attacker Bobby Wood hits the turf as he rushes between Seattle Sounders FC defenders Abdoulaye Cissoko and Jackson Ragen during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2913238.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang moves the ball around Seattle Sounders FC defender Abdoulaye Cissoko at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2913246.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz takes a shot on goal during the game against Seattle Sounders FC at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2913248.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz squeezes off a shot on goal ahead of Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2913250.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz reacts after missing a shot on goal during the game against Seattle Sounders FC at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2913252.jpg

Real Salt Lake midfielder Andrew Brody hits the turf after passing by Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Joao Paulo and defender Abdoulaye Cissoko during the game at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2913254.jpg

The game between the Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders FC is delayed due to severe weather at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2913258.jpg

Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders FC players take the field at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2913260.jpg

The game between the Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders FC is delayed due to severe weather at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2913262.jpg

Real Salt Lake and Seattle Sounders FC players take the field at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
RSL (1-0-1) outshot the Sounders (0-2-0) 13-8.

MacMath saved all five shots on goal he faced for RSL. Stefan Frei saved four of the five shots he faced for the Sounders.

These teams take to the pitch again on Mar. 13, with RSL visiting the New England Revolution while the Sounders host the LA Galaxy.

