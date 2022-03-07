High school softball: 2022 6A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school softball season gets underway this week for teams in Class 6A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new softball coaches in 6A this year: Timmarie Kallaher (Clearfield), Briauna Carter (Kearns), Tyler Plewe (Skyridge), Amy Granze (Westlake).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Farmington Phoenix

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jacey Fatongia (4th year).

2021 record: 17-9 (second in Region 5 with a 8-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Wasatch in 5A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 7.8 rpg (No. 19 in 5A).

2021 defense: 3.6 rpg (No. 3 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Weber Warriors

2022 schedule

Head coach: Melinda Wade (third year).

2021 record: 22-6 (second in Region 1 with a 11-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 4-2 record. Eliminated by Riverton in 6A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 6.6 rpg (No. 14 in 6A).

2021 defense: 2.9 rpg (No. 2 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Hadlee Howell, IF, Jr.

Olivia Boswell, IF/P, Soph.

Kambree Strasburg, P, Soph.

Coach comment: “Looking forward to competing. We might be young, but our underclassmen gained a lot of valuable experience last year in the state tournament.”

3. Fremont Silverwolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Mandy Koford (fourth year).

2021 record: 16-8 (third in Region 1 with a 10-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Herriman in 6A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 7.7 rpg (No. 10 in 6A).

2021 defense: 4.3 rpg (No. 6 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Haddie Hadley, OF, Sr.

Brinley Ellsworth, P, Sr.

Brinley Johnson, P, Sr.

Keysha McKean, IF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Audrey Cooper, P/UTIL, Soph.

Savanah Palmatier, C/UTIL, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are young and fresh and ready to make a statement.”

4. Layton Lancers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kiley Crockett (eighth year).

2021 record: 17-11 (fourth in Region 1 with a 8-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 4-2 record. Eliminated by Clearfield in 6A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 8.4 rpg (No. 8 in 6A).

2021 defense: 5.8 rpg (No. 10 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Syracuse Titans

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kelly Anderson (15th year).

2021 record: 14-11 (fifth in Region 1 with a 8-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Fremont in 6A second round.

2021 offense: 6.3 rpg (No. 17 in 6A).

2021 defense: 4.8 rpg (No. 7 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Abby Reed, CF Sr.

Kenlie Cowdin, SS/2B, Jr.

Erin Anderson, RF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Olivia Harker, 3B/SS, Fr.

Jaidyn Franco, C, Fr.

Jacee Hammon, P, Soph.

Makayla Millard, LF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Replacing many key spots from last year’s team. We really like our team but we will be inexperience in many spot. If the young player can adapt to the faster paced game, we could be the surprise out of Region 1.”

6. Davis Darts

2022 schedule

Head coach: Todd Street (third year).

2021 record: 5-16 (seventh in Region 1 with a 3-11 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Copper Hills in 6A first round.

2021 offense: 5.6 rpg (No. 19 in 6A).

2021 defense: 9.2 rpg (No. 21 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Alix Thaxton, SS, Sr.

Sadie Hathaway, LF, Sr.

Laney Tuft, CF, Jr.

Larkin Robinson, 1B, Sr.

Avery Kartchner, 3B, Sr.

Nina Attanasio, P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Rayleigh Starnes, C, Soph.

Abby Olsen, 2B, Jr.

Coach comment: “Great group of girls! They work very hard and we have great team chemistry. We are just trying to get a little better each day so we can be competitive in a very tough region. Our senior girls show great leadership. Looking forward to a fun year.”

7. Clearfield Falcons

2022 schedule

Head coach: Timmarie Kallaher (first year).

2021 record: 20-7 (first in Region 1 with a 12-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Weber in 6A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 11 in 6A).

2021 defense: 4 rpg (No. 5 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Miranda Mansfield, SS, Sr.

Riley Rose, IF, Sr.

Addie Cox, C, Sr.

Madi Jorgensen, OF, Sr.

Carlee Shock, IF, Sr.

Kylie Speth, P, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Eli Salazar, IF, Soph.

Natalie Brierley, OF/C, Soph.

Jenna Lloyd, P, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a strong team and will be very competitive this year.”

Region 2

1. Cyprus Pirates

2022 schedule

Head coach: Whitley Haimin (fourth year).

2021 record: 17-10 (first in Region 2 with a 10-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Layton in 6A second round.

2021 offense: 8.6 rpg (No. 7 in 6A).

2021 defense: 6.2 rpg (No. 12 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

2. West Panthers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Sharee McBraun (second year).

2021 record: 4-11 (fifth in Region 3 with a 2-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Lone Peak in 6A first round.

2021 offense: 5.3 rpg (No. 20 in 6A).

2021 defense: 9.1 rpg (No. 20 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Kearns Cougars

2022 schedule

Head coach: Briauna Carter (first year).

2021 record: 9-16 (second in Region 2 with a 7-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Taylorsville in 6A first round.

2021 offense: 5.7 rpg (No. 18 in 6A).

2021 defense: 7.5 rpg (No. 16 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Taylorsville Warriors

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jace Hymas (fifth year).

2021 record: 9-16 (fourth in Region 2 with a 4-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Riverton in 6A second round.

2021 offense: 5.2 rpg (No. 21 in 6A).

2021 defense: 7.8 rpg (No. 17 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Hunter Wolverines

2022 schedule

Head coach: Heather Carlson (seventh year).

2021 record: 12-17 (third in Region 2 with a 6-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Bingham in 6A first round.

2021 offense: 6.7 rpg (No. 13 in 6A).

2021 defense: 7.2 rpg (No. 15 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Roy Royals

2022 schedule

Head coach: Steph Mark (fifth year).

2021 record: 7-17 (sixth in Region 1 with a 4-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Pleasant Grove in 6A first round.

2021 offense: 4.5 rpg (No. 23 in 6A).

2021 defense: 8.3 rpg (No. 18 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Granger Lancers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Mark Wood (second year).

2021 record: 1-20 (sixth in Region 2 with a 0-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Did not participate in 6A.

2021 offense: 2.2 rpg (No. 25 in 6A).

2021 defense: 16 rpg (No. 25 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Brooke Earhshaw, P, Jr.

Sarah Maestas, C, Sr.

Christina Maleulu, OF, Sr.

Whitnie Larsen, C, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Daniella Armstrong, P, Fr.

Lisi Fuimaonu, IF, Sr.

Sophie Hennessy, 2B, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of great players returning this year and some new talent. It is going to be a great year for Granger as we build to become a more competitive team this year.”

Region 3

1. Riverton Silverwolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Katelyn Elliott (eighth year).

2021 record: 24-1 (first in Region 3 with a 9-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 7-0 record. Beat Bingham in 6A championship.

2021 offense: 11.7 rpg (No. 2 in 6A).

2021 defense: 1.5 rpg (No. 1 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Kaysen Korth, P/3B, Sr.

Chloe Woods, OF, Sr.

Alexis Shaver, OF/3B, Sr.

Jolie Mayfield, SS, Jr.

Mariyah Delgado, C, Jr.

Kylee Ruesch, UTIL, Jr.

Kyli Carrell, P/3B, Soph.

Lilly Heitz, UTIL, Soph.

Tessa Hogue, UTIL, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Braylee Shields, OF, Soph.

Loreal Gonzalez, 3B/1B, Soph.

Ava Pezely, OF/3B, Soph.

Baylee Martinez, P/3B, Fr.

Ashlynn Pavlov, C, Soph.

Paige Mayfield, 1B, Fr.

Taylor Jones, OF, Fr.

Brooke Tacke, C/SS, Fr.

Maycee Bright, UTIL, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are very excited for the 2022 season to begin. We lost a key player in Chloe Borges, but we loaded right back up with a very strong freshman class. We are dialed in and focused on our season goals and we are eager to get started.”

2. Bingham Miners

2022 Schedule

Head coach: Mikki Jackson (26th year).

2021 record: 25-4 (second in Region 3 with a 7-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 5-2 record, Eliminated by Riverton in 6A championship.

2021 offense: 9.6 rpg (No. 5 in 6A)

2021 defense: 3 rpg (No. 3 in 6A)

Returning contributors:



Shelbee Jones, P/UTIL, Jr.

Charity Drake, C/MI/OF, Jr.

Braxtyn Hunter, MI/3B/OF, Jr.

Noe Barawis, SS, Sr.

Eliza Chapple, OF/C, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Kamrie Cowley, P, Fr.

Brooklynn Fogg, 2B/OF, Fr.

Shyann Banasky, MI/C, Fr.

Rian Howland, C/1B, Fr.

Zalia Carrillo, P/OF, Fr.

Gracelyn Lemke, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “Bingham looks forward to the growth that competing in a super competitive region will bring this year. After finishing second at state last year, the Miners will rely on a blend of experience from its returners and the talent of the incoming freshman class to fight to stay in the mix this year.”

3. Herriman Mustangs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Heidi McKissick (ninth year).

2021 record: 23-6 (third in Region 3 with a 5-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 4-2 record. Eliminated by Bingham in 6A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 10.3 rpg (No. 4 in 6A).

2021 defense: 3.4 rpg (No. 4 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Ashlyn Bailey, UTIL, Sr.

Khaia Beck, UTIL, Sr.

Kiaira Smith, P, Jr.

Cassidy Hauptman, C, Jr.

Gaby Lancaster, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Tanzie Smith, UTIL, Fr.

Maycee Madison, SS, Fr.

Coach comment: “We will be young but skilled.”

4. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2022 schedule

Head coach: Andre Ashton (third year).

2021 record: 25-5 (first in Region 7 with a 11-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2021 postseason: 5-2 record, Eliminated by Spanish Fork in 5A championship.

2021 offense: 12.7 rpg (No. 1 in 5A).

2021 defense: 5.3 rpg (No. 7 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Taegan Smith, SS, Sr.

Tasha Hokanson, C, Sr.

Tessa Hokanson, 2B, Sr.

Mychaela McClanahan, UTIL, Sr.

Mylee Milne, 3B, Sr.

Maryn Murdock, P, Sr.

Elli Pearce, OF, Sr.

Taya Manzanares, OF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to see how this season goes with having a senior group. We have one of the hardest schedules out there and will face top teams in the state every week. We have a team GPA of above 3.7 for the third straight year. These girls work hard inside and outside the classroom.”

5. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2022 schedule

Head coach: John Flores (5th year).

2021 record: 11-12 (fourth in Region 3 with a 4-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Weber in 6A second round.

2021 offense: 6.4 rpg (No. 16 in 6A).

2021 defense: 7 rpg (No. 13 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Olivia Spear, 2B, Sr.

Sophia Hess, 1B, Sr.

Anslie Yazzie, SS, Soph.

Maddison Jennings, P, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Star Gonzales, P/UTIL, Fr.

Skye Gonzales, C/UTIL, Fr.

Hadlee Robinson, UTIL, Jr.

Coach comment: “Copper Hills softball is looking to rebound strong after an early exit from the playoffs last season. The girls have a different outlook this year and are working to improve on last year. It will be a young team overall with opportunities for some of our younger players to step into roles quickly. Coming together, playing as a team, learning from mistakes early on, and pushing one another will be the key to success this year. Looking forward to a good season.”

6. West Jordan Jaguars

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jocelyn Kaufman (4th year).

2021 record: 13-11 (fifth in Region 2 with a 3-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Hunter in 6A first round.

2021 offense: 9.4 rpg (No. 6 in 6A).

2021 defense: 6.1 rpg (No. 11 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Isabella Knight, P/SS, Soph.

Tatum Ballard, UTIL/P, Jr.

Erika Ozur, OF/P, Jr.

Elissa Gibson, OF, Soph.

Lacie Christensen, C, Soph.

Hayden Ballard, 3B/1B, Soph.

Kimberlin Christenson, UTIL, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Paisley Mcqueen, P/SS, Fr.

Ari Fjeldsted, OF, Fr.

Lacey DeLuca, C/1B, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a young team this year but we look to still compete in our tough region. We have new and returning talent that will both aid in our success.”

Region 4

1. Skyridge Falcons

2022 Schedule

Head coach: Tyler Plewe (1st year).

2021 record: 17-10 (first in Region 4 with a 9-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Herriman in 6A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 7.9 rpg (No. 9 in 6A).

2021 defense: 4.9 rpg (No. 8 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Heather Berrett, P, Sr.

Brightyn Turner, CF, Sr.

Elliott Plewe, P/OF, Jr.

Dailee Maughan, SS, Jr.

Irma Medina, C, Soph.

Ellie Barnes, IfF, Jr.

Grace Beck, IfF, Jr.

Kadynce Barnes, IF, Soph.

Taya Tahbo, 1B, Soph.

Abbie Bailey, OF, Jr.

Coach comment: “With all starters and key contributors returning from last year, the potential for a great year is there. The girls have worked hard in the offseason and are excited and ready to leave it all out on the field. I’m excited to see them compete and meet their personal and team goals.”

2. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2022 schedule

Head coach: Leslie Young (5th year).

2021 record: 15-12 (tied for third in Region 4 with a 6-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Clearfield in 6A second round.

2021 offense: 10.6 rpg (No. 3 in 6A).

2021 defense: 8.6 rpg (No. 19 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Hallie Young, SS/UTIL, Jr.

Hadlee Walker, C/OF, Sr.

Brooke Fisher, 3B/SS, Soph.

Kailey Justus, 1B, Sr.

Annie Diesen, 2B/OF, Sr.

Jazlyn Bullock, P/OF, Sr.

Janika Burdette, P/UTIL, Sr.

Kyser Bennett, C, Soph.

Camry Hancock, OF, Soph.

Lauren Justus, OF, Soph.

Sofia Gray, UTIL, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Maile Larsen, C/UTIL, Fr.

Maya Parry, OF/UTIL, Fr.

Keslie Draney, P/UTIL, Fr.

Olivia Niswander, P/1B, Fr.

Aniston Norton, SS/UTIL, Fr.

Carmindy Morris, P/UTIL, Fr.

Cass Brinton, 1B, Fr.

Grace Norman, 2B, Fr.

Kennedy Kunz, UTIL, Fr.

Lainee Erickson, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of returning talent as well and incoming freshmen that will make an instant impact on our program.”

3. Lone Peak Knights

2022 schedule

Head coach: Dee Muse (fourth year).

2021 record: 13-13 (tied for third in Region 4 with a 6-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 2-3 record. Eliminated by Herriman in 6A second round.

2021 offense: 7.4 rpg (No. 12 in 6A).

2021 defense: 7.2 rpg (No. 14 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Brooklyn Larson, 1B/3B, Sr.

Emily Everett, SS, Sr.

Annika Gricius CF/2B, Sr.

Rachel Barlow. 2B/3B, Sr.

Megan Kriechbaum P, Jr.

Kaylee Rich C/UTIL, Soph.

Hayden Erickson 3B/OF, Jr.

Adalee Spence OF/C, Soph.

Makenna Reed OF/P, Soph.

Elli Gagon OF/3B, Soph.

Emi Reukert OF, Jr.

Eva Copier 1B, Soph.

McKayla Devereaux 1B/OF, Jr.

Tennessee Zollinger, 2B/OF, Soph.

Kenlee Nield, OF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Cienna Archibald, 1B, Soph.

Cami Archibald, OF, Soph.

Molli Wright, OF, Sr.

Sophie Barnes, OF, Fr,

Kendra Eggett, IF/UTIL, Fr,

Coach comment: “It’s going to be a building year for my varsity team, I’m pulling several up from my JV team last year.”

4. Westlake Thunder

2022 schedule

Head coach: Amy Gramze (1st year).

2021 record: 20-7 (second in Region 4 with a 8-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 2-2 record. Eliminated by Skyridge in 6A second round.

2021 offense: 12.4 rpg (No. 1 in 6A).

2021 defense: 5.1 rpg (No. 9 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Brooklyn Gramse, C, Sr

Sami Flanagan, OF, Sr

Carmen Roadifer, 3B, Sr

Landri Logan, 2B, Sr

Addalie Purcell, P, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Ryan Pead, SS, Fr.

Lexi Hilton, OF, Fr.

Coach comment: “I am very excited for our team this year! We’ve got six seniors returning and some new young talent that will contribute and help us a lot this year! I’m really looking forward to a strong year for Westlake.”

5. Corner Canyon Chargers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Todd Thompson (second year).

2021 record: 0-22 (sixth in Region 4 with a 0-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Did not participate in 6A .

2021 offense: 2.1 rpg (No. 26 in 6A).

2021 defense: 13.7 rpg (No. 24 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

6. American Fork Cavemen

2022 schedule

Head coach: Leslie Warr (8th year).

2021 record: 6-25 (fifth in Region 4 with a 2-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 6A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Layton in 6A first round.

2021 offense: 6.5 rpg (No. 15 in 6A).

2021 defense: 13.2 rpg (No. 23 in 6A).

Key newcomers:



McKell Ledkins

Reagan Rogerson

Coach comment: “We graduated 11 seniors last season so this is a fresh start for us as the six returning players we had try to fill varsity spots.”