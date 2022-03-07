High school softball: 2022 4A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school softball season gets underway this week for teams in Class 4A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new softball coaches in 4A this year: Sara Park (Cedar City), Landon Ellison (Dixie), Markay Thorkelson (Snow Canyon) and Daisy Karren (Green Canyon).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 10

1. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kourtnie Judd (third year).

2021 record: 24-7 (third in Region 9 with a 10-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Snow Canyon in 4A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 10.4 rpg (No. 5 in 4A).

2021 defense: 4.9 rpg (No. 7 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Emma Shakespear, 3B, Sr.

Abigail Swanson, SS, Sr.

Afton Roberts, 1B, Sr.

McKenna Cahoon, P, Jr.

Paisley Lantz, OF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Riley Askland, OF, Jr.

Ashlyn Cowdell, P, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a strong core of seniors returning with a few key move-ins. This is an exciting year with endless potential from 1-9 in our lineup. I’m excited to watch this senior class finish strong together.”

2. Snow Canyon Warriors

2022 schedule

Head coach: Markay Thorkelson (first year).

2021 record: 27-7 (first in Region 9 with a 13-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 4-2 record. Eliminated by Bear River in 4A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 11.1 rpg (No. 4 in 4A).

2021 defense: 3.5 rpg (No. 3 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Jenna Thorkelson, P, Sr.

Erin Gunn, OF, Sr.

Anyssa Montano, IF/C, Sr.

Kylie Hardy, OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Emma Daniels, P, Jr.

Avery Thorkelson, P/IF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We will have some younger athletes that have a lot of experience that will add to our experienced girls. We are excited for our pitching and can’t wait to see what they can do when all the pieces come together.”

3. Desert Hills Thunder

2022 Schedule

Head coach: Heidi Taylor (third year).

2021 record: 8-18 (tied for fourth in Region 9 with a 6-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Crimson Cliffs in 4A second round.

2021 offense: 7.1 rpg (No. 15 in 4A).

2021 defense: 11.9 rpg (No. 16 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Laci Jones, C, Sr.

Aisey Gargano, OF, Jr.

Jenelle Jones, OF, Jr.

Saidey Spencer, UTIL, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Payten Benson, UTIL, Fr.

Coach comment: “We will have a lot of learning and growing to do, but we look forward to enjoying the sport and season together! We will see a lot of leadership from our upperclassmen to our younger classmen which is something we are always excited about.”

4. Cedar City Reds

2022 schedule

Head coach: Sara Park (first year).

2021 record: 9-15 (tied for fourth in Region 9 with a 6-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Ridgeline in 4A second round.

2021 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 13 in 4A).

2021 defense: 9.8 rpg (No. 13 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Kodi Nelson, C, Sr.

Braylee Paterson, SS, Sr.

Amryn Tom, 3B, Sr.

Avery Vest, CF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Eli John, P, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are excited. I have a lot of freshmen coming to try out. I don’t know a ton about the girls but I do know they are ready to work hard.”

5. Dixie Flyers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Landon Ellison (first year).

2021 record: 10-14 (tied for fourth in Region 9 with a 6-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Canyon View in 4A second round.

2021 offense: 8.2 rpg (No. 10 in 4A).

2021 defense: 10.9 rpg (No. 15 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Debra Tofi, P/2B, Sr.

Chloe Ellison, UTIL, Sr.

Elle Anderson, 3B, Sr.

Vanessa Scarborough, OF, Sr.

Talya Singleton, 2B, Sr.

Bella Carson, C, Sr.

Jamelle Mullins, OF, Jr.

Alivia Arp, 1B, Jr.

Jacey Lundin, SS, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Reese Monson, OF, Sr.

Serenity Amato, P/UTIL, Jr.

Aareney Sip, 1B/ OF, Soph.

Coach comment: “Defense and offense is solid. We lack on pitching, but have girls that are team players and will work hard to get us outs.”

6. Hurricane Tigers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Chris Hurst (fourth year).

2021 record: 9-16 (seventh in Region 9 with a 3-11 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Bear River in 4A second round.

2021 offense: 7.6 rpg (No. 12 in 4A).

2021 defense: 10 rpg (No. 14 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Morgan Stout, 2B, Sr.

Kaitlyn Rasmussen, OF, Sr.

Kymbal Jones, OF, Jr.

McKinlee Wright, C, Soph.

Abby Stout, SS/P, Soph.

Aniston Hutchings, 3B/P, Soph.

Emma Patterson, OF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Isabelle Farrar, 1B/C, Sr.

Audrey Matua, OF, Jr.

Shaelyn Beach, P, Soph.

Austin Terry, P, Fr.

Coach comment: “Our girls have been working hard and we’re excited to see what we can do this year, we’re looking forward to a successful season.”

7. Pine View Panthers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Donald Glover (second year).

2021 record: 4-20 (eighth in Region 9 with a 0-13 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 0-1 record. Eliminated by Green Canyon in 4A first round.

2021 offense: 6.5 rpg (No. 16 in 4A).

2021 defense: 13.2 rpg (No. 17 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Lexi Tueller, OF/C, Sr.

Chaisey Milne, P/UTIL, Sr.

Kaytlyne Hunt UTIL, C Jr.

Avery Gustin, P/OF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Emalee Ziegler, IF, Jr.

Abby Rosenberg, IF/OF, Sr.

Region 11

1. Bear River Bears

2022 schedule

Head coach: Calvin Bingham (23rd year).

2021 record: 28-6 (first in Region 11 with a 10-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 7-1 record. Beat Tooele in 4A championship.

2021 offense: 8.7 rpg (No. 9 in 4A).

2021 defense: 3 rpg (No. 2 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



McCall Maxfield, 2B, Sr.

Carlee Miller, LF, Sr.

Kynlei Nelson, OF, Sr.

Kate Dahle, P/1B, Jr.

Jordan Warren, P/3B, Sr.

Baylee Sorensen, P/1B, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Haylee Farnsworth, C, Sr.

Zoe Sorensen, OF, Sr.

Kinsey Toone, OF/1B, Sr.

Jandie Hirschi, 2B, Sr.

Coach comment: “We should have a strong year. We have all our pitchers back from last year. We have three first-team all-state players back, one is one of our pitchers. We have a strong group of newcomers. Our freshman and sophomore players are really good. This might be one of the best freshman classes we have ever had, two or three of them could see some varsity time. We do have some bad news though. One of our assistants died from COVID-19. We’ll play for him.”

2. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Michael Anderson (sixth year).

2021 record: 22-8 (second in Region 11 with a 8-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 3-2 record. Eliminated by Canyon View in 4A championship rounds.

2021 offense: 9.3 rpg (No. 8 in 4A).

2021 defense: 4.4 rpg (No. 5 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Kenzee Hale, SS, Sr.

Markessa Jensen, P, Sr.

Brinn Anderson, CF, Sr.

Katelyn Leishman, 1B, Sr.

Abbie Banning, 3B, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Ellie Pond, 2B, Soph.

Adi Hansen, LF, Soph.

Shelby Blankenship, P, Jr.

Ava Howell, RF, Soph.

Allie Williams, RF, Jr.

Anne Wallace, C, Fr.

Coach comment: “We will have a deep team this year and should have some great competition within the team for playing time. We have some really good leadership on this team with our seniors and I know that we will go as far as they can take us. I feel like they are up to this challenge and know that a lot of this year will be on them. And to be honest I think that they like that. If we get a little lucky and get on a run it will be interesting to see what this Ridgeline team can do.”

3. Sky View Bobcats

2022 schedule

Head coach: Amanda Robinson (fifth year).

2021 record: 14-12 (tied for third in Region 11 with a 5-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Stansbury in 4A second round.

2021 offense: 8 rpg (No. 11 in 4A).

2021 defense: 8 rpg (No. 9 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Cambria Davis, CF, Jr.

Brynn Mayhew, OF/3B, Jr.

Tawnee Lundahl, P, Soph.

Skylee Haramoto, SS, Soph.

Presley Jensen, C, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Mika Schwartz, OF, Fr.

Chloe White, MIF/P, Fr.

Rylie Beckstead, MIF/P, Fr.

Brylee Gibbons, 1B/3B, Fr.

Melissa Carter, OF/C, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to get the season rolling. We have some strong players returning this season and some great newcomers. Our goal is to build on our momentum from last season and continue to work hard.”

4. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Courtnee Maughan (sixth year).

2021 record: 8-15 (tied for third in Region 11 with a 5-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 0-2 record. Eliminated by Uintah in 4A second round.

2021 offense: 5.5 rpg (No. 18 in 4A).

2021 defense: 8.2 rpg (No. 11 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Green Canyon Wolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Daisy Karren (first year).

2021 record: 9-21 (fifth in Region 11 with a 2-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 1-2 record. Eliminated by Tooele in 4A second round.

2021 offense: 7.5 rpg (No. 14 in 4A).

2021 defense: 9.2 rpg (No. 12 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Annika Eborn, IF, Sr.

Abby Hansen, CF, Jr.

Rylee Ericson, P, Jr.

Kennedy Conan, 1B, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Brooklyn Curtis, SS, Soph.

Ana Miles, C, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to starting fresh this year and building a great team program where we compete against every team that we play.”

6. Logan Grizzlies

2022 schedule

Head coach: Lexi Hatch (third year).

2021 record: 1-23 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 4A.

2021 postseason: 0-1 record. Eliminated by Dixie in 4A first round.

2021 offense: 2.3 rpg (No. 21 in 4A).

2021 defense: 15.8 rpg (No. 18 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Abbey Hart, C, Soph.

Kat Leto, P, Jr.

Brielle Bodily, OF, Jr.

Brinlie Gentile, 2B, Soph.

Allie Griffin, IF, Soph.

Sadie Bentz, IF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Lily Niusulu, 3B, Fr.

Jess Robison, OF, Fr.

Lexii Olsen, IF, Soph.

Tonika Gilmore, OF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We’ve got a new team, new dynamic and are ready for a fun season.”