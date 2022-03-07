High school baseball: Capsules with projections and predictions for every team in 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A for the 2022 season

With the 2022 high school baseball season getting underway this week, the Deseret News has put together preview and predictions capsules for every team 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A team in the state.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

It’s a UHSAA realignment year which will create shake-up all all five classifications.

There are 25 new head baseball coaches for the 2022 season among the 106 teams that will participate this spring season.

