BYU baseball’s series against Oklahoma State won’t be played in Utah

BYU baseball’s upcoming series against the Oklahoma State Cowboys will not be played in Provo after all.

Due to inclement weather and cold temperatures in Utah, the series has been moved to Arlington, Texas, specifically Globe Life Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.

“We were looking forward to hosting Oklahoma State at Miller Park, but the weather forecast for Provo does not look good this week,” BYU head coach Mike Littlewood said in a statement. “We are excited about the opportunity to play at Globe Life Field and appreciate everyone involved in making the move possible.

“It will be an incredible experience for our players to play in a Major League Baseball facility and should be a great opportunity as we prepare to move into the Big 12.”

The three-game series between the Cougars and the Cowboys remains scheduled for March 10-12. Game times are set for 5:30 p.m. MST on Thursday, 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

