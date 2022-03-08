High school boys soccer: 2022 6A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school boys soccer season gets underway this week for teams in Class 6A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are four new boys soccer coaches in 6A this year: Gavin Flinton (Weber), Connor Mitchell (West), Marcello Gasperini (Herriman) and Danny Mason (Lone Peak).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Weber Warriors

2022 schedule

Head coach: Gavin Flinton (first year).

2021 record: 19-0 (first in Region 1 with a 14-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Beat Skyridge, 1-1 (4-3), in the 6A championship.

2021 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 1 in 6A).

2021 defense: 0.2 gpg (No. 1 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Blake Bybee, CM, Sr.

Carson Karras, CM, Sr.

Logan Funk, CB, Sr.

Logan Hadley, OB, Sr.

Stockton Short, GK, Sr.

Tyson Brown, CM, Sr.

Gage Pack, CM, Sr.

Luke Wight, CM, Jr.

Quayden Berry, FW, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Daniel Jenkins, FW, Soph.

Carter Archuleta, MF, Fr.

Luke Pack, DF, Fr.

Tanner Booth, DF, Fr.

Nicholas Yorgasen, DF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of great returning players with some exciting younger ones. We have a lot of depth and I fully expect us to compete for the state title again.”

2. Syracuse Titans

2022 schedule

Head coach: Taylor Allen (fourth year).

2021 record: 12-5 (third in Region 1 with a 10-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Northridge, 2-1, in the 6A second round.

2021 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 9 in 6A).

2021 defense: 0.7 gpg (No. 2 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Devin Bailey, DF, Sr.

Bennett Carlson, DF, Sr.

James McFarland, MF, Jr.

Ryker Smith, MF, Jr.

Jack Cook, FW/MF, Jr.

Ryken Hamblin, FW, Jr.

Cobrin Bodily, FW, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Britton Moline, GK, Sr.

Landen Merrill, DF, Jr.

Cole Affleck, FW, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are really excited for the ’22 season. Syracuse returns lots of talent that got a lot of minutes last season. Making us a veteran team for the first time in years. This is a tight-knit group that has been putting in a great amount of work this offseason. They are a committed, talented, hardworking and great group of boys. We look forward to competing in the perennially tough Region 1.”

3. Davis Darts

2022 schedule

Head coach: Souli Phongsavath (16th year).

2021 record: 13-4 (second in Region 1 with a 11-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 2-1, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 4 in 6A).

2021 defense: 1.0 gpg (No. 6 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Fremont Silverwolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Fred Smith (10th year).

2021 record: 8-12 (tied for sixth in Region 1 with a 4-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Weber, 3-0, in the 6A semifinals.

2021 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 23 in 6A).

2021 defense: 2.5 gpg (No. 20 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Farmington Phoenix

2022 schedule

Head coach: Aaron Soelberg (third year).

2021 record: 12-6 (tied for second in Region 5 with a 6-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 3-1, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 2.5 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 9 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Chandler Gunn, MF, Sr.

Coleman Stettler, MF, Jr.

Luke Smith, MF, Sr.

Cameron Bingham, FW, Sr.

Brady Barnett, DF, Sr.

Abe Ashby, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Jaden Petersen, DF, Jr.

Jake Call, FW, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have some senior leadership and some experienced players returning from our season last year. We are excited to be in 6A now and test our play in this division. With dedication on both sides of the ball, we look forward to having a successful season, making a deep push into May.”

6. Layton Lancers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Rick Talamantez (28th year).

2021 record: 7-10 (fifth in Region 1 with a 5-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 3-1, in the 6A second round.

2021 offense: 1 gpg (No. 25 in 6A).

2021 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 12 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Clearfield Falcons

2022 schedule

Head coach: Matt Kennaley (second year).

2021 record: 7-11 (tied for sixth in Region 1 with a 4-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Davis, 1-0, in the 6A second round.

2021 offense: 1.2 gpg (No. 24 in 6A).

2021 defense: 2 gpg (No. 19 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 2

1. Cyprus Pirates

2022 schedule

Head coach: Luis De La Cruz (third year).

2021 record: 10-7 (tied for first in Region 2 with a 7-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Weber, 1-0, in the 6A second round.

2021 offense: 2.5 gpg (No. 2 in 6A).

2021 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 14 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Granger Lancers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Tyler Stockstill (second year).

2021 record: 10-7 (tied for first in Region 2 with a 7-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 2-1, in the 6A first round.

2021 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 5 in 6A).

2021 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 17 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Bryan Hernandez, DF, Sr.

Jose Gaspar, MF, Jr.

Matheo Ledesma, FW, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Manuel Chihuahua, GK, Soph.

Josue Orellana, DF, Jr.

Jose Banderas, DF, Sr.

Geovany Vargas, FW, Sr.

3. Hunter Wolverines

2022 schedule

Head coach: Brett Solberg (third year).

2021 record: 8-8 (tied for first in Region 2 with a 7-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Did not participate 6A playoffs.

2021 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 11 in 6A),

2021 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 13 in 6A),

Returning contributors:



Alex Munoz, MF, Sr.

Ale Rauda, DF, Sr.

Miguel Ramirez, MF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Ariel Martinez, GK, Soph.

Cristian Valadez, MF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We look to build off of our successes and learn from our mistakes from last season. We have a strong group of returners which gives promise of a great season.”

4. West Panthers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Connor Mitchell (first year).

2021 record: 4-13 (sixth in Region 3 with a 1-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Northridge, 6-0, in the 6A first round.

2021 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 22 in 6A).

2021 defense: 3.1 gpg (No. 26 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Luis De La Paz, CDM, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Luis Ranea Rodriguez, CAM, Sr.

Coach comment: “Excited for a new region and to have a run at Region 2 champions.”

5. Roy Royals

2022 schedule

Head coach: Craig Charlesworth (seventh year).

2021 record: 2-14 (eighth in Region 1 with a 1-13 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Did not participate in the 6A playoffs.

2021 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 26 in 6A).

2021 defense: 2.6 gpg (No. 21 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Taylorsville Warriors

2022 schedule

Head coach: George Sirstins (11th year).

2021 record: 3-13 (fifth in Region 2 with a 3-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Did not participate in the 6A playoffs.

2021 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 19 in 6A).

2021 defense: 2.6 gpg (No. 23 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Kearns Cougars

2022 schedule

Head coach: Raul Cavazos (third year).

2021 record: 5-9 (fourth in Region 2 with a 3-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Did not participate in the 6A playoffs.

2021 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 20 in 6A).

2021 defense: 2.7 gpg (No. 24 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Roy Contreras, GK, Sr.

Gabriel Juarez, DF, Sr.

Jesus Monreal, DF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Max Contreras, MF, Fr.

Gabino Rodriguez, ST, So.

Coach comment: “Excited to continue to build on from last year’s season with higher expectations for this year’s team.”

Region 3

1. Bingham Miners

2022 schedule

Head coach: Leo Gonzalez (fifth year).

2021 record: 11-6 (second in Region 3 with a 7-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 2-0, in the 6A first round.

2021 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 15 in 6A).

2021 defense: 0.8 gpg (No. 3 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Bridger Heward, Def, Sr.

Gabe Morris, Def, Sr.

Mason Guymon, MF, Sr.

Hampton Davis, MF/F, Sr.

Ethan Beckman, Mid/F, Sr.

J West, Mid/F, Sr.

Andres Weller, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Kate Davis, MF, F, So.

Riley Whicker, GK, Fr.

Collin Canning, GK, Jr.

Caleb Nance, MF, Sr.

Coach comment: “Great team, solid players. looking forward to competing at the highest level.”

2. Herriman Mustangs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Marcello Gasperini (first year).

2021 record: 15-4 (first in Region 3 with a 9-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 2-1, in the 6A semifinals.

2021 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 8 in 6A).

2021 defense: 0.9 gpg (No. 5 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Marshall Cressall, GK, Sr.

Tyler Napier, GK, Jr.

Landon Allen, MF, Sr.

Taeson Holt, MF, Sr.

Kasen Bashaw, DF, Sr.

Jase Bailey, DF, Sr.

Josh Rangel, DF, Sr.

Owen Blackmun, DF, Jr.

Trevor Walk, FW, Jr.

Grant Taylor, FW, Jr.

Gavyn Gasperini, FW, Sr.

Dax Neilson, FW, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Avery Price, DF, Fr.

Jeffrey Smith, DF, Soph.

Harry Quealy, DF, Fr.

Blake Peterson, FW, Fr.

Coach comment: “The opportunity to win a state championship is at our fingertips. We have an incredible and diverse group of returning players and our underclassmen have never looked stronger. Our ability to find success will depend on the drive and desire of players, how they respond to a new coach with fresh perspectives, and the guts and grit that it takes to be champions. If these boys truly want it, we will be a difficult team to contend with.”

3. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2022 schedule

Head coach: Eric Arthur (third year).

2021 record: 14-4 (first in Region 7 with a 10-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 1-0, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 10 in 5A).

2021 defense: 0.7 gpg (No. 2 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Ben Maw, GK, Jr.

Sam Stirland, DF, Sr.

Cole McIntyre, DF, Jr.

Will Faucett, DF, Jr.

Jordan Welker, MF, Jr.

Rylan Schulz, MF, Jr.

Gavin Ayers, MF, Jr.

Eli Welch, ST, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Nathan Tzvetcoff, DF, Jr.

Tait King, DF, Soph.

Tyson Sharp, MF, Jr.

Cameron Bachelor, ST, Jr.

Quin Jacobsen, ST, Sr.

Coach comment: “Having only lost four seniors from last year’s team we are in a great place in terms of experience and talent coming into our third season as a program. Our team will be carried by a large junior class this season, many of whom have been playing at the varsity level since their freshman year. We are also excited to have moved up to 6A and look forward to proving ourselves against the biggest and best schools in the state.”

4. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2022 schedule

Head coach: Sean Terry (second year).

2021 record: 10-8 (third in Region 3 with a 5-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 1-1 (5-4), in the 6A second round.

2021 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 16 in 6A).

2021 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 11 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Max Gutierrez, MF, Sr.

Mark Martinez, DF, Sr.

Enoc Figueroa, MF, Dr.

Daniel De La Cruz, DF, Sr.

Brady Birrell, DF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Sean Latourette, MF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of kids coming back defensively but new kids coming in through the center of our midfield. We start our season off with a very difficult game away at Weber so we are very excited to see how all these pieces will come together.”

5. Riverton Silverwolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Paul Moizer (21st year).

2021 record: 8-9 (tied for fourth in Region 3 with a 4-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Clearfield, 2-1, in the 6A first round.

2021 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 7 in 6A).

2021 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 18 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Hunter Crosby, FW, Sr.

Michael Wunderli, MF, Sr.

Rhett Painter, FB, Sr.

Kaden Froebe, FW, Sr.

Colton Oman, MF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Tyler Moon, W, Sr.

Curen Cole, FB, Jr.

Coach comment: “I think we will have a solid season. The keys are defending and playing as a team. We have some returners up top who should provide goals. The boys are a hardworking group and they really want to succeed.”

6. West Jordan Jaguars

2022 schedule

Head coach: Greggory Donohoo (second year).

2021 record: 3-12 (sixth in Region 2 with a 2-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 4-2, in the 6A first round.

2021 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 14 in 6A).

2021 defense: 2.9 gpg (No. 25 in 6A).

Coach comment: “We have a very driven team with 9 returning seniors. We have the skill and experience to go far.”

Region 4

1. Lone Peak Knights

2022 schedule

Head coach: Danny Mason (first year).

2021 record: 8-10 (sixth in Region 4 with a 2-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 1-1 (4-3), in the 6A first round.

2021 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 12 in 6A).

2021 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 15 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Skyridge Falcons

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jerry Priesendorf (seventh year).

2021 record: 16-5 (second in Region 4 with a 6-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Weber, 1-1 (4-3), in the 6A championship.

2021 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 3 in 6A).

2021 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 8 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Dax Watts, DF, Sr.

Andrew Parra, FW, Sr.

Coulson Klein, FW/DF, Sr.

Zachary Kauffman, GK, Sr.

Cole Barker, GK, Sr.

Dallin Gentry, FW, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are going to be pretty young with only a few varsity players returning. We do have the talent it’s just the experience that we lack the players look forward to the challenge. We play in a very talented region and we will be having a fight every game.”

3. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2022 schedule

Head coach: Chris Ecalono (11th year).

2021 record: 10-7 (first in Region 4 with a 7-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 3-2, in the 6A second round.

2021 offense: 1.9 gpg (No. 9 in 6A).

2021 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 10 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Clayton Ecalono, MF/FW, Sr.(captain last year) and all-state.

Cole Memmott, DF/MF, Sr. (captain last year).

Matt Hadley, FW, Sr.

Jonah Hubert, DF, Sr.

Jeremy Carrere, DF/MF/FW, Sr.

Jake Steggell, DF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Brody Pearson, FW, Sr.

Liam Oberhansly, MF, Jr.

Gavin Fosvick, FW, Jr.

Jon Fritcher, MF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We have talented and cohesive team that expects to defend our region championship and compete for a state title. We expect some of our younger players to contribute in a big way this year. We are very excited for the season.”

4. Corner Canyon Chargers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Drew Van Wagenen (seventh year).

2021 record: 12-7 (fourth in Region 4 with a 5-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Weber, 1-0, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 13 in 6A).

2021 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 7 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Westlake Thunder

2022 schedule

Head coach: Don Bastian (fifth year).

2021 record: 11-6 (third in Region 4 with a 6-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Fremont, 1-0, in the 6A second round.

2021 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 18 in 6A).

2021 defense: 0.8 gpg (No. 4 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

6. American Fork Cavemen

2022 schedule

Head coach: Casey Waldron (eighth year).

2021 record: 7-11 (fifth in Region 4 with a 3-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 2-1, in the 6A second round.

2021 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 21 in 6A).

2021 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 15 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

