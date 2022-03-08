High school boys soccer: 2022 5A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school boys soccer season gets underway this week for teams in Class 5A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new boys soccer coaches in 5A this year: Christian Neff (Olympus), Anthony DiCicco (Park City), BryLee Harvest (Cottonwood), Stewart Wright (Payson) and Tom Smith (Springville).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 5

1. Woods Cross Wildcats

2022 schedule

Head coach: David Newman (second year).

2021 record: 10-8 (fourth in Region 5 with a 5-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 3-1, in the 5A second round.

2021 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 16 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 18 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Michael Williams, GK, Sr.

Noah Beard, DF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Zach Despain, MF, Soph.

2. Bountiful Redhawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Lou Plank (17th year).

2021 record: 10-7 (first in Region 5 with a 7-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 3-1, in the 5A second round.

2021 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 11 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 16 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Northridge Knights

2022 schedule

Head coach: Rafael Guerrero (sixth year).

2021 record: 11-9 (fourth in Region 1 with a 7-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 2-0, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 6 in 6A).

2021 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 9 in 6A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Viewmont Vikings

2022 schedule

Head coach: Spencer Keddington (seventh year).

2021 record: 9-7 (tied for second in Region 5 with a 6-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Provo, 3-2, in the 5A first round.

2021 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 23 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 5 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Kenyon Grange, MF, Sr.

Brighton Allen, MF, Sr.

Collin Tullis, MF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Cole Halterman, FW Jr.

Sam Davies, GK, Sr.

Mason Hanson, MF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have some good returning players who will provide us with some experience. If we can get some younger players to step up and work hard as a group, we have some potential.”

5. Box Elder Bees

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kurt Jarman (third year).

2021 record: 7-9 (fifth in Region 5 with a 4-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Park City, 2-0, in the 5A first round.

2021 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 21 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 15 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Tylon Phetsysouk, DF/W, Sr.

Trevor Port, ST, Sr.

Cooper Lloyd, CB, Sr.

Tyson Low, MF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Warren Hansen, ST, Soph.

Justin Danials, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We believe we have several players ready to step into leadership roles. We will see some new players this year after graduating seven seniors. We are excited to see some younger players and their ability to improve the play at Box Elder.”

6. Bonneville Lakers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jared Anderson (fifth year).

2021 record: 4-11 (sixth in Region 5 with a 2-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 5-2, in the 5A first round.

2021 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 24 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 20 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 6

1. Brighton Bengals

2022 schedule

Head coach: Brett Rosen (fifth year).

2021 record: 14-5 (first in Region 6 with a 11-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 3-1, in the 5A semifinals.

2021 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 3 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 4 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Kaden Wilson, FW, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Vincent Huff, DF, Soph.

Myles Rackley, DF, Soph.

Justin Fahrenkrog, MF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We only have one returning varsity player with experience. Players are going to have to learn quickly and be willing to put in the work for us to be competitive this year. Luckily, our region has great competition so we will be challenged on a weekly basis.”

2. Olympus Titans

2022 schedule

Head coach: Christian Neff (first year).

2021 record: 7-9 (tied for fifth in Region 6 with a 7-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Woods Cross, 5-2, in the 5A first round.

2021 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 18 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 22 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Kevin Jara, FW, Sr.

Yien Rout, GK, Jr.

Parker Stebbing, DF, Jr.

Clayton Numbers, MF, Jr.

Carden Neff, MF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Leif Zaugg, DF, Soph.

Will Cox, DF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are excited to see who steps up in a big way to replace seven starters that graduated last year. We lack big game experience, but we are athletic and deep enough to have a great year.”

3. Skyline Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Shawn Kennedy (24th year).

2021 record: 13-6 (tied for second in Region 6 with a 9-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 2-1, in the 5A championship.

2021 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 14 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 7 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Sam Kirkham, CB, Sr.

Josh Bjkorland, CB, Sr.

Steven Combs, FB, Sr.

Ben Siu, MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Ryan Wiscomb, MF, Sr.

Logan Sorenson, MF, Jr.

Kyler Madsen, MF, Jr.

Coach comment: “The team is shaping up nicely and should do well in the postseason. Senior players are very inclusive and easy to work with. Most of last season’s defenders and goalie are returning from last season’s run in the state finals.”

4. Murray Spartans

2022 schedule

Head coach: Bryan DeMann (18th year).

2021 record: 12-7 (tied for second in Region 6 with a 9-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Spanish Fork, 2-2 (4-3), in the 5A second round.

2021 offense: 2.5 gpg (No. 5 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 17 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Porter Whitlock, DF

Jonah Garcia

Coach comment: “Lost three starters from last year, only have three senior starters this year. Young team from last season is a year older but still young.”

5. East Leopards

2022 schedule

Head coach: Rudy Schenck (16th year).

2021 record: 5-12 (seventh in Region 6 with a 4-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Spanish Fork, 2-0, in the 5A first round.

2021 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 22 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 23 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Spencer Bell, GK, Sr.

Heath Winchester, MF, Sr.

Angel Menchaca, MF, Sr.

Rasim Crnica, DF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Briley Alba, MF, Soph.

Jordy Torres, FW, Jr.

Coach comment: “We lost a lot of seniors from last year so younger players will need to learn quickly and contribute, especially on defense. I feel good about midfield, wings and forwards, where we have depth.”

6. Park City Miners

2022 schedule

Head coach: Anthony DiCicco (first year).

2021 record: 9-9 (tied for fifth in Region 8 with a 6-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 1-0, in the 5A second round.

2021 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 6 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 12 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Luke Bochnowski, FW, Sr.

Jaxson Lesueur, FW/MF, Sr.

Sam Pacheco, MF, Sr.

Bryson Stone, FW/MF, Jr.

Evan Tsandes, MF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We’re excited for the upcoming season. To be joining a new region comes with some unique challenges. We have to come together quickly as a team to be prepared to confront those challenges together.”

7. Highland Rams

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kelly Crestani (second year).

2021 record: 8-9 (tied for fifth in Region 6 with a 7-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Hillcrest, 3-2, in the 5A first round.

2021 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 20 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 13 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Whit Gottfredson, ST, Sr..

Emerson May, OB, Sr.

Jacob Stoddart, DB, Sr.

Will Brockbank, DB, Sr.

Abdifatah Mohamme, FW, Sr.

Teegan Smith, FW, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Jorge Beltran, Fr.

Ethan Ross, CB, Soph.

Brennan Lamont, FW, Jr.

Will Greene, ST, Jr.

Coach comment: “Will compete in every game and have veterans as well as some key newcomers to the team. Fantastic chemistry which should allow us to get better and better as the season progresses throughout the season.”

Region 7

1. Stansbury Stallions

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jacob Jones (seventh year).

2021 record: 13-5 (second in Region 10 with an 8-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 2-1, in the 4A championship.

2021 offense: 2.8 gpg (No. 6 in 4A).

2021 defense: 0.8 gpg (No. 2 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Devun Collins, GK, Sr.

Archer Loertscher, MF, Sr.

Carson Boone, MF/CB, Sr.

Isaac Ferry, DF, Sr.

Carson Gibbons, D/F, Sr.

Jacob Bromley, DF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Tyson Ferry, CB, Fr.

Wyatt Berry, FW, Sr.

Coach comment: “We had a great run last year to the 4A state finals game. We like our chances moving forward into 5A. We will have a strong unified team that has seen a lot of playing time together throughout the years.”

2. Cedar Valley Aviators

2022 schedule

Head coach: Ben Nilson (second year).

2021 record: 6-9 (fourth in Region 10 with a 5-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 4-1, in the 4A second round.

2021 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 13 in 4A).

2021 defense: 3.2 gpg (No. 16 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Jackson Denmark, MF, Sr.

Santiago Gomez, CB, Sr.

Tyson Carter, W, Jr.

Anthony Tuttle, CB, Sr.

Landon Dunn, W, Sr.

Jean Kalubi, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Kevin Peeler, OB, Soph.

Nacho Ballesteros, FW, Jr.

Orrin Gifford, FW, Jr.

Coach comment: “Having only lost one senior last season and on track to have many key contributors should make for a very fun season. Major changes will be the adjustment from 4A to 5A in our new region alignment. Every team we play will be big and fast, we just hope to match the intensity needed every game to walk away with positive outcomes.”

3. Hillcrest Huskies

2022 schedule

Head coach: Brett Davis (15th year).

2021 record: 10-9 (fourth in Region 6 with an 8-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 3-0, in the 5A second round.

2021 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 7 in 5A).

2021 defense: 2.6 gpg (No. 26 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Nathan Collard, DF, Sr.

Jose Cortez, FW, Sr.

Amir-Leo Beharic, MF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Abdulameed Alzouabi, FW, Sr.

Coach comment: “Strong class of varsity returners that did well in playoffs in 2021, getting knocked out by eventual champion. Nice balance of seniors, juniors and sophomores.”

4. Tooele Buffaloes

2022 schedule

Head coach: Stephen Duggan (eighth year).

2021 record: 0-15 (seventh in Region 10 with a 0-12 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Ben Lomond, 2-1, in the 4A first round.

2021 offense: 0.6 gpg (No. 20 in 4A).

2021 defense: 3.3 gpg (No. 18 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Sawyer Ward, FW, Sr.

Keaton Bozart, MF, Sr.

Collin Komer, DF, Sr.

Garrett Lawton, DF, Sr.

Austin Galloway, FW, Jr.

Trevor Hogan, MF, Soph.

James Brenchley, MF, Soph.

Deven Randle, GK, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Xavi Baquer Tort, FW, Jr.

Casen Walker, MF, Fr.

Franklin Wilcox, GK, Fr.

Bridger McInnes, DF, Fr.

Boston Valdez, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We’re extremely excited about this upcoming season, we have an excellent blend of youth and experience. Last season we played with a very young team, those players all gained valuable experience that will pay huge dividends this season. We’re quietly confident of having a big season.”

5. Uintah Utes

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kinnon Oldaker (fourth year).

2021 record: 6-11 (sixth in Region 10 with a 3-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 8-0, in the 4A second round.

2021 offense: 1.2 gpg (No. 14 in 4A).

2021 defense: 2.4 gpg (No. 14 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Kael Calder, MF, Sr.

Tucker Goodrich, DF, Sr.

Macort Pickup GK, Sr.

Caleb McKee, DF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Dauthan Flores, FW, Soph.

Jair Perry, FW, Fr.

Trevor Reynolds, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We return four starters from last year and five others that played significant minutes. We have some great senior leadership in the spine of our team, and we have some exciting younger players that are eager to prove themselves.”

6. Payson Lions

2022 schedule

Head coach: Stewart Wright (first year).

2021 record: 2-16 (eighth in Region 8 with a 1-13 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 8-0, in the 5A first round.

2021 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 29 in 5A).

2021 defense: 5.7 gpg (No. 29 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Logan Young, DF, Sr.

Jake Stone, DF, Sr.

Jorge del Solar, FW, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Andrew Charles, MF, Sr.

Eden Sanchez, MF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We’re excited for a new season and a new region. We’re going to have a great defense and try to be competitive in every game.”

7. Cottonwood Colts

2022 schedule

Head coach: BryLee Harvest (first year).

2021 record: 1-16 (eighth in Region 6 with a 1-13 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 29 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Maple Mountain, 5-1, in the 5A first round.

2021 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 27 in 5A).

2021 defense: 3.8 gpg (No. 28 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Ulises Alvarado-Morales, MF, Jr.

Hyrum Hanks, DF, Sr.

Riyan Bakrim, DF, Jr.

Ben Barrowes, DF, Jr.

Rex Hanson, FW, So.

Oscar Serrano-Hernandez, DF, Jr.

Victor Gomes, MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Aidan Jameson, DF, Jr.

Diego Lopez, FW, Jr.

Say Reh, MF, Sr.

Ashis Tamang, MF, Jr.

Isma Byangoy, FW, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to building off the growth of last season. With many underclassmen playing key roles for us last season, we are hopeful they will return with the experience needed for our team to make the jump this season. We are eager to return to the playing field and excited for the chance to compete in a new region.”

Region 8

1. Alta Hawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Mackenzie Hyer (fourth year).

2021 record: 11-6 (second in Region 7 with an 8-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 2-1, in the 5A second round.

2021 offense: 2 gpg (No. 9 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 3 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Faris Kurdi, MF, Sr.

Carter Bell, MF, Sr.

David Okerlund, DF, Sr.

Jack Johnson, FW, Sr.

2. Lehi Pioneers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Tim Graham (fourth year).

2021 record: 9-7 (third in Region 7 with an 8-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 2-1, in the 5A first round.

2021 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 13 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 6 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Christian Jones, FW, Sr.

Tyson Haunga, DF, Sr.

Cade Preston, DF, Jr.

Yonelson- Aitken, DF, Soph.

Colton Marsing, MF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Alfred Vargas, MF, Jr.

Nathan Shepherd, FW, Jr.

Anthony Bustos, DF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Our future is very promising here at Lehi.”

3. Timpview Thunderbirds

2022 schedule

Head coach: Matthew Wheatley (fifth year).

2021 record: 9-9 (fourth in Region 7 with a 6-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 2-0, in the 5A second round.

2021 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 18 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 19 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Santiago Calcagno, FW/MF, Sr.

Landon Keller, GK, Jr.

Jacob Larsen, DF, Jr.

Colin Gonzalez, MF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We will be very young and relatively inexperienced, but have a great group of young men this year. Every single player will be a hard worker and work to improve their abilities. We are going to have a lot of fun and play with excitement.”

4. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kaiwi Chung-Hoon (second year).

2021 record: 6-9 (fifth in Region 7 with a 5-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 1-0, in the 5A first round.

2021 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 28 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.8 gpg (No. 20 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Eli Donaldson, FW, Sr.

Dexter Gundersen, MF, Sr.

Gio Orozco, DF, Sr.

Kou Barlow, MF/DF, Sr.

Brigham Conover, GK, Jr.

Dustin Searle, MF/FW, Jr.

Marcos Terriquez, MF, Jr.

Easton Bretzing, DF, Soph.

Collin Glazier, DF/FW, Soph.

Anthony Cuevas, DF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Alex Cortes, FW, Soph.

Brandon Jacobo, GK, Sr.

5. Orem Tigers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Joey Sandres (second year).

2021 record: 3-15 (seventh in Region 7 with a 1-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Provo, 2-0, in the 5A second round.

2021 offense: 1.1 gpg (No. 25 in 5A).

2021 defense: 2.1 gpg (No. 24 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Matthew Jones, RB, Sr.

Sam Gibson, CB, Sr.

Ivan Arechiga, CB, Jr.

Truman Driggs, LB, Jr.

Clate Bergeson, LW, Jr.

Jesse Ruiz, CAM, Jr.

Anderson Ruiz, GK, Jr.

Tyler Klien, CDM, Jr.

Drew Thomson, FW, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Allbranly Gue, CDM, Soph.

Jaxon Seaman, LW, Fr.

Coach comment: “This season we have a lot to prove as a program. Last season’s outcome didn’t define who we were as a team. I feel we were underlooked and the players are truly buying in on the foundation we created.”

6. Mountain View Bruins

2022 schedule

Head coach: Shaun Johnson (second year).

2021 record: 3-11 (sixth in Region 7 with a 3-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Alta, 3-1, in the 5A first round.

2021 offense: 1 gpg (No. 26 in 5A).

2021 defense: 2.6 gpg (No. 25 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Jordan Beetdiggers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Justin Jahnke (second year).

2021 record: 6-9 (tied for fourth in Region 3 with a 4-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Cyprus, 4-3, in the 6A first round.

2021 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 17 in 6A).

2021 defense: 2.6 gpg (No. 22 in 6A).

Returning contributors:



Jonah Knubel, MF, Sr.

Anderson Brown, MF, Sr.

Isaac Brockbank, DF, Sr.

Diogo Petatan, DF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Shayson Savage, FW, Sr.

Vitor Celer Ferreira, MF, Jr.

Drew Cook, GK, Jr.

Andres Salinas, FW, Soph.

Coach comment: “We battled in 6A in a very tough region (Bingham, Herriman, Copper Hills, Riverton, West) and I feel like that will get us ready for a fight this season as well in a similarly difficult region. Our season kicks off vs Spanish Fork — which is very talented, so it will be a great early test for us. We have a lot of key returning seniors and juniors, sophomores who can make an impact and exciting talent with our freshmen class.”

Region 9

1. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Larry Cullun (fourth year).

2021 record: 14-5 (tied for second in Region 8 with a 10-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 2-1, in the 5A semifinals.

2021 offense: 2.7 gpg (No. 2 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 7 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Spanish Fork Dons

2022 schedule

Head coach: Shane Ferrin (13th year).

2021 record: 12-8 (fourth in Region 8 with a 9-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 2-1, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 8 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 10 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Austin Stevenson, FW, Sr.

Max Murray, MF, Sr.

James Radford, DF, Sr.

Nick Holt, DF, Sr.

Ethan Valle, MF, Sr.

Cole Gwilliam, DF, Sr.

Tye Andersen, GK, Jr.

Zach Taylor, MF, Sr.

Coach comment: “After a very successful and productive 2021 season, and after graduating 12 seniors (nearly the entire starting lineup), it has been wonderful to see that last year’s juniors have really worked hard and developed skills in the offseason. This gives Spanish Fork a lot to work with. We have set our sights high and these boys know what is expected from them. I have confidence that they will compete at levels similar to, or even greater than last season’s squad. Watch for big things from the Dons this season.”

3. Wasatch Wasps

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jared Hendry (fourth year).

2021 record: 18-2 (first in Region 8 with a 12-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Beat Skyline, 2-1, in the 5A championship.

2021 offense: 2.9 gpg (No. 1 in 5A).

2021 defense: 0.7 gpg (No. 1 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Tanner Wagstaff, DF, Sr.

Carter Davis, FW, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Luke Lundberg, MF, Sr.

Bryce Frogley, FW, Sr.

Soren Nielson, DF, Sr.

Jackson Hanley, FW, Jr.

Gilberto Vargas, FW/MF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We have a strong senior class that is ready to make their own run for state. We have a strong underclassman group as well.”

4. Provo Bulldogs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jayson Manzanares (second year).

2021 record: 8-11 (tied for fifth in Region 8 with a 6-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 4-1, in the 5A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 17 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 11 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Carlos Rodriguez, CM, Sr.

Sean Gutzman, GK, Sr.

Seth Gutzman, DF, Jr.

Nephi Rodriguez, FW, Soph.

Luke Berlin, DF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Isaac Barajas, DF, Sr.

Javier Ruiz, MF, Soph.

Jessie Escobar, DF, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have a lot of big time contributors coming back this year and several great young players coming up in the system and look forward to building on a state quarterfinal run from last season.”

5. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jerry Johnson (fourth year).

2021 record: 10-7 (tied for second in Region 8 with a 10-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Orem, 2-1, in the 5A first round.

2021 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 11 in 5A).

2021 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 13 in 5A).

Returning contributors:



Jackson George, CB, Sr.

Ivan Hernandez, CB/MF, Sr.

Sammy Bird, MF, Jr.

Sam Larsen, CB, Jr.

Eli Simmons, FW, Junior

Maxx Montague, FB/W, Jr.

Carson Bybee, FW, Soph.

Jose Nava, GK, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Wyatt Nielsen, FW Sr.

Yuto Kikuchi, MF, Sr.

Leo Ramirez, MF, Sr.

Lane Lindstrom, MF, Sr.

Nixon Thomas, DF, Jr.

Cayden Bowers, FW, Jr.

Corbin Harris, FW, Jr.

Hyrum Wallace, DF, Jr.

Christian Millar, GK, Soph.

Coach comment: “We have a great group of players this year with plenty of potential, but overall limited varsity experience. We will replace seven starters who graduated. Our chemistry is good and our boys love to train. And our belief as a program in what we can achieve continues to grow, especially coming off a season with key wins over some of the strongest 5A teams in the state. For us, everything hinges on how well we come together. I like our chances. We have the talent to compete in every match we play.”

6. Springville Red Devils

2022 schedule

Head coach: Tom Smith (first year).

2021 record: 4-13 (seventh in Region 8 with a 2-12 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Murray, 2-0, in the 5A first round.

2021 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 15 in 5A).

2021 defense: 2.6 gpg (No. 27 in 5A).

Additional info not provided.

