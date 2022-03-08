High school boys soccer: 2022 4A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school boys soccer season gets underway this week for teams in Class 4A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are three new boys soccer coaches in 4A this year: Rafael Novoa (Hurricane), Shawn Miller (Bear River) and Richard Alexander (Ridgeline).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 10

1. Dixie Flyers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Travis Wilkinson (second year).

2021 record: 13-4 (tied for first in Region 9 with a 12-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 2-0, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 3.9 gpg (No. 1 in 4A).

2021 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 8 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Kamden Rocha, MF, Sr.

Jorge Quintero, FW, Sr.

Carlos Diaz, GK, Sr.

Marttinno Campos, DF, Sr.

Iker Meza, MF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Andy Lagomarcino, W/FW, Jr.

Tristan Yapi, W/FW, Sr.

Coach comment: “We should have a solid team that can compete for the region title again this year. There is a solid core of key talented players returning along with some great newcomers to our squad. Our region is always tough and churns out a few of the top teams that will compete for the state championship. We look forward to a super competitive season and doing our best to develop a team and style of play that can get results and that spectators will enjoy watching.”

2. Desert Hills Thunder

2022 schedule

Head coach: Benji Nelson (seventh year).

2021 record: 10-7 (tied for third in Region 9 with a 10-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Mountain Crest, 5-4, in the 4A second round.

2021 offense: 3.4 gpg (No. 4 in 4A).

2021 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 11 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Gage Lewis, MF, Jr.

Dan Simister, W, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Jaxon Resendez, MF/DF, Jr.

Harry Echohawk, MF, Jr.

Dillon Bingham, MF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are a young team with lots of athleticism. We will need some time to figure out positions but we look to improve each week and make a run for the region and state championships.”

3. Snow Canyon Warriors

2022 schedule

Head coach: Zac Hales (third year).

2021 record: 13-4 (tied for first in Region 9 with a 12-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 5-0, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 3.4 gpg (No. 3 in 4A).

2021 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 10 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Damon Lund, MF, Sr.

Jeyson Perez, MF, Sr.

Stockton Wittwer, DF, Sr.

Xavi Pinna, GK, Sr.

Adler Brough, GK, Sr.

Breckan Hoskins, DF/MF, Sr.

Gabe Pinna, DF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Makai Reber, FW, Sr.

Carter Gubler, MF, Sr.

Cable Phillips, FW, Jr.

Truman Leonard, DF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to the upcoming season. We graduated a lot of seniors last year with our top goal scorer and top assister. Our staff is looking forward to the upcoming players this year that are eager to fill the shoes of the seniors we lost. Can’t wait to get started in what should be a very competitive boys soccer season.”

4. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Isaac Klingonsmith (third year).

2021 record: 12-6 (tied for third in Region 9 with a 10-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 1-1 (5-4), in the 4A first round.

2021 offense: 3.6 gpg (No. 2 in 4A).

2021 defense: 1.3 gpg (No. 7 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Peter Butterfield, DF, Sr.

Ryan Woolley, MF, Sr.

Camden Squires, MF, Jr.

Owen Klingonsmith, MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Elijah Smith, MF, Sr.

Luke Fairbanks, FW, Sr.

Coach comment: “Region 10 is going to be very competitive. I am looking for Crimson Cliffs battling for the top spot.”

5. Pine View Panthers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Duckworth (sixth year).

2021 record: 4-13 (tied for sixth in Region 9 with a 3-11 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Logan, 3-0, in the 4A first round.

2021 offense: 0.7 gpg (No. 19 in 4A).

2021 defense: 3.1 gpg (No. 15 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Casas, Jared, FW/MF, Sr.

Cox, Kaden, GK/DF, Sr.

Flores, Nelson, DF/MF, Sr.

Hernandez, Jesus, MF/FW, Sr.

Kogan, Austin, DF/MF, Sr.

Taylor, Ayden, DF/MF, Jr.

Rivera, Arturo, MF, Sr.

Robledo, Sebbastion, DF/MF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Ayala, Brandon, DF, Fr.

Blaisdell, Hayden, MF, Fr.

Navas, Alexander, FW, Fr.

Coach comment: “Good core group of players returning, along with a few key newcomers that could help make a difference. The team will look to quickly identify and improve as the season goes on. Staying healthy and focused will be key in the success of this year’s team.”

6. Cedar City Reds

2022 schedule

Head coach: Scott Kamachi (28th year).

2021 record: 8-11 (fifth in Region 9 with a 5-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Dixie, 5-1, in the 4A second round.

2021 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 11 in 4A).

2021 defense: 2.2 gpg (No. 12 in 4A).

Coach comment: “We don’t have anyone who will be a standout, but we do have a very balanced team. We should be competitive in all our game and will need to take advantage of our opportunities to get wins in a tough region.”

7. Hurricane Tigers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Rafael Novoa (first year).

2021 record: 3-13 (tied for sixth in Region 9 with a 3-11 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Uintah, 2-2 (6-5), in the 4A first round.

2021 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 18 in 4A).

2021 defense: 3.8 gpg (No. 19 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

Region 11

1. Sky View Bobcats

2022 Schedule

Head coach: Jorge Cruz (fifth year).

2021 record: 13-5 (tied for first in Region 11 with an 8-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Stansbury, 1-1 (3-2), in the 4A semifinals.

2021 offense: 2.8 gpg (No. 6 in 4A).

2021 defense: 0.8 gpg (No. 2 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

2. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Justin Beus (third year).

2021 record: 12-7 (fourth in Region 11 with a 5-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 1-0, in the 4A semifinals.

2021 offense: 2.6 gpg (No. 9 in 4A).

2021 defense: 1.5 gpg (No. 9 in 4A).

Coach comment: “Looking forward to building off last year’s season.”

3. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Richard Alexander (first year).

2021 record: 13-7 (third in Region 11 with a 6-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Beat Stansbury, 2-1, in the 4A championship.

2021 offense: 1.7 gpg (No. 12 in 4A).

2021 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 6 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Green Canyon Wolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Sven Rasmussen (fourth year).

2021 record: 14-4 (tied for first in Region 11 with an 8-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Mountain Crest, 1-0, in the 4A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 2.7 gpg (No. 8 in 4A).

2021 defense: 0.8 gpg (No. 1 in 4A).

Returning contributors:



Baldo Chavez.

Carson Brenchley.

Jiovani Torres.

Coach comment: :Last year we were region co-champions. Looking to continue to build off of that.”

5. Logan Grizzlies

2022 schedule

Head coach: Natalie Norris (fourth year).

2021 record: 5-12 (fifth in Region 11 with a 3-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 5-0, in the 4A second round.

2021 offense: 1.2 gpg (No. 14 in 4A).

2021 defense: 3.2 gpg (No. 17 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Bear River Bears

2022 schedule

Head coach: Shawn Miller (first year).

2021 record: 0-15 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 4A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Cedar Valley, 5-2, in the 4A first round.

2021 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 17 in 4A).

2021 defense: 4.6 gpg (No. 20 in 4A).

Additional info not provided.

