High school boys soccer: 2022 2A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school boys soccer season gets underway this week for teams in Class 2A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 2A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are seven new boys soccer coaches in 2A this year: APA West Valley (Matthew Nelson), Paul Franco (St. Joseph), Nick Lopez (Utah Military Hillfield), Lorenzo Rivera (Wendover), TBD (Telos), Danny Bernal (Diamond Ranch).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

2A North

1. Rowland Hall Winged Lions

2022 schedule

Head coach: Joe Murray (second year).

2021 record: 9-6 (third in Region 2A North with a 5-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to RSL Academy, 1-0, in the 2A semifinals.

2021 offense: 3.3 gpg (No. 4 in 2A).

2021 defense: 1.2 gpg (No. 3 in 2A).

Coach comment: “Looking forward to new season.”

2. St. Joseph Jayhawks

2022 schedule

Head coach: Paul Franco (first year).

2021 record: 13-1 (first in Region 2A North with a 9-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 1-1 (3-2), in the 2A semifinals.

2021 offense: 4.8 gpg (No. 2 in 2A).

2021 defense: 0.6 gpg (No. 1 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Waterford Ravens

2022 schedule

Head coach: George Shirley (13th year).

2021 record: 10-5 (fourth in Region 2A North with a 4-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to RSL Academy, 6-1, in the 2A championship.

2021 offense: 2.9 gpg (No. 9 in 2A).

2021 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 6 in 2A).

Coach comment: “Great group of young men that love the beautiful game. We are optimistic about the season and plan to approach every match with thoughtfulness and intention. Every training, practice, match we have two goals: have fun, and get better.”

4. APA West Valley Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Matthew Nelson (first year).

2021 record: 5-7 (fifth in Region 2A North with a 2-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Draper APA, 2-1, in the 2A second round.

2021 offense: 3.3 gpg (No. 5 in 2A).

2021 defense: 3.1 gpg (No. 10 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Draper APA Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Michael Shaughnessy (seventh year).

2021 record: 9-4 (first in Region 2A Central with a 6-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 1-0, in the 2A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 2.9 gpg (No. 10 in 2A).

2021 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 4 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Wendover Wildcats

2022 schedule

Head coach: Lorenzo Rivera (first year).

2021 record: 1-11 (seventh in Region 2A North with a 0-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Did not participate in the 2A playoffs.

2021 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 20 in 2A).

2021 defense: 7.3 gpg (No. 21 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds

2022 schedule

Head coach: TBD.

2021 record: 0-8 (eighth in Region 2A North with an 0-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to APA West Valley, 8-0, in the 2A first round.

2021 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 21 in 2A).

2021 defense: 7 gpg (No. 20 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

8. North Summit Braves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Teresa Davis (seventh year).

Did not participate in 2021,

Additional info not provided,

2A Central

1. Wasatch Academy Tigers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Ryan Anderson (fourth year).

2021 record: 7-4 (second in Region 2A Central with a 5-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to RSL Academy, 9-1, in the 2A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 3 gpg (No. 7 in 2A).

2021 defense: 2.7 gpg (No. 9 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Andre Mawcinitt, MF, Soph.

Benji Miner, FW, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Zane Enochs, MF, Sr.

Bento Jacintho, MF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We graduated 12 seniors and so with a bit of a rebuilding year there are lots of new players that are eager to get their shot. Should be a fun and exciting new region and we are looking forward to a great season.”

2. Maeser Prep Lions

2022 schedule

Head coach: Dustin Simmons (12th year).

2021 record: 6-9 (fifth in Region 14 with a 5-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 3-1, in the 3A second round.

2021 offense: 3.5 gpg (No. 5 in 3A).

2021 defense: 2.9 gpg (No. 14 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Merit Academy Knights

2022 schedule

Head coach: Connor Mendez (first year).

2021 record: 6-8 (fourth in Region 2A Central with a 4-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to RSL Academy, 13-0, in the 2A second round.

2021 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 14 in 2A).

2021 defense: 4 gpg (No. 14 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

4. Intermountain Christian Lions

2022 schedule

Head coach: Sam Begg (second year).

2021 record: 5-8 (sixth in Region 2A North with a 2-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Beaver, 3-0, in the 2A second round.

2021 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 12 in 2A).

2021 defense: 3.8 gpg (No. 13 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Scotty Florell, DF, Jr.

Kyler Begg, MF, Jr.

Campbell Little, MF, Soph.

Coach comment: “Bringing back most of our very young team from last year. Hope to take the next step as the team has matured and works well together.”

5. American Heritage Patriots

2022 schedule

Head coach: Stephen Blake (second year).

2021 record: 5-8 (fifth in Region 2A Central with a 3-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to St. Joseph, 8-0, in the 2A second round.

2021 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 17 in 2A).

2021 defense: 3.2 gpg (No. 11 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

6. Freedom Prep Academy Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Isaac Partridge (second year).

2021 record: 1-9 (sixth in Region 2A Central with a 1-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to American Heritage, 2-1, in the 2A first round.

2021 offense: 1.4 gpg (No. 19 in 2A).

2021 defense: 4.9 gpg (No. 19 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

7. Telos Titans

Head coach: TBD

2021 record: 2-7 (seventh in Region 2A Central with a 0-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Intermountain Christian, 6-0, in the 2A first round.

2021 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 18 in 2A).

2021 defense: 4.6 gpg (No. 18 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

2A South

1. Millard Eagles

2022 schedule

Head coach: Aaron Trejo (first year).

2021 record: 6-6 (second in Region 2A South with a 6-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Layton Christian, 9-1, in the 2A second round.

2021 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 11 in 2A).

2021 defense: 3.7 gpg (No. 12 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Daniel Gomez, DF, Sr.

Gavin Roper, FW, Sr.

Owen Josse, MF, Jr.

Mark Roman, FW, Jr.

2. Beaver Beavers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Pancho Chavez (sixth year).

2021 record: 10-3 (first in Region 2A South with an 8-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Rowland Hall, 3-0, in the 2A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 2.2 gpg (No. 15 in 2A).

2021 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 4 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Alex Montoya.

Gage Edwards.

Breagan Lopshire.

Key newcomers:



Deagan Honer, MF.

Cesar Garcia MF.

Mace Robinson.

Santi Amezcua.

Coach comment: “The region looks to be very solid. Many of the teams will have returning key players. I expect it to be a tight and competitive region.”

3. Parowan Rams

2022 schedule

Head coach: Tom Carlisle (fourth year).

2021 record: 5-9 (fifth in Region 2A South with a 3-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 7-1, in the 2A second round.

2021 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 13 in 2A).

2021 defense: 2.7 gpg (No. 8 in 2A).

Returning contributors:



Kelly Mangum, FW, Sr.

Adam Edwards, FW, Sr.

Tysen Gale, CB, Sr.

Cooper Miller, GK, Jr.

Matthew Ipson, CM, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Jason Carlisle, MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “This year we have a fairly large group of returning seniors and contributing juniors. We expect to be competitive in our region this year.”

4. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Chandler Christensen (second year).

2021 record: 5-8 (third in Region 2A South with a 5-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Rowland Hall, 8-1, in the 2A second round.

2021 offense: 3.1 gpg (No. 6 in 2A).

2021 defense: 4.2 gpg (No. 16 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Diamond Ranch Diamondbacks

Head coach: Danny Bernal (first year).

Did not participate in 2021.

Additional info not provided.

6. South Sevier Rams

2022 schedule

Head coach: BJ Peterson (eighth year).

2021 record: 1-12 (tied for fifth in Region 12 with a 1-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Providence Hall, 5-1, in the 3A first round.

2021 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 18 in 3A).

2021 defense: 4.7 gpg (No. 17 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

7. North Sevier Wolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Dustin Johnson (fourth year).

2021 record: 1-7 (second in Region 2A South with a 1-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 2A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Merit Prep, 5-2, in the 2A first round.

2021 offense: 1.6 gpg (No. 16 in 2A).

2021 defense: 4.3 gpg (No. 17 in 2A).

Additional info not provided.

8. San Juan Broncos

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jay Jones (fifth year).

2021 record: 1-12 (tied for fifth in Region 12 with a 1-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 3A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Summit Academy, 8-0, in the 3A first round.

2021 offense: 0.5 gpg (No. 19 in 3A).

2021 defense: 7 gpg (No. 19 in 3A).

Additional info not provided.

