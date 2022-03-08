Utah vs. Washington: How to watch, listen to or stream the Pac-12 basketball tournament first-round matchup

Utah (11-19, 4-16 Pac-12) vs. Washington (16-14, 11-9 Pac-12)
- Tipoff: Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. MST.
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Livestream: Pac-12.com
- Radio: ESPN 700 AM
- Series: Utah leads the all-time series 18-14.
The stakes
For Utah: With a losing record, the Utes’ only chance to make the NCAA tournament would be to win the Pac-12 tournament and earn the league’s automatic bid. The Utes, who have lost their last three games, would like to end the season with some positive momentum by winning a game or two in the Pac-12 tournament.
For Washington: Like Utah, Washington’s only chance to make the NCAA tournament would be to win the Pac-12 tournament and earn the league’s automatic bid.
The trends
For Utah: The Utes have lost their last three games. Washington swept the season series against Utah, 2-0.
For Washington: Washington has won its last two games, including a win against Oregon.