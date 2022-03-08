Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 
Utah Basketball Sports University of Utah

Utah vs. Washington: How to watch, listen to or stream the Pac-12 basketball tournament first-round matchup

Joe Coles By Joe Coles
 March 8, 2022 9:30 p.m. MST
SHARE Utah vs. Washington: How to watch, listen to or stream the Pac-12 basketball tournament first-round matchup
Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster, wearing white, shoots over Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr.

Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) shoots over Washington Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Utah plays Washington in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah (11-19, 4-16 Pac-12) vs. Washington (16-14, 11-9 Pac-12)

  • Tipoff: Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. MST.
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
  • TV: Pac-12 Network
  • Livestream: Pac-12.com
  • Radio: ESPN 700 AM 
  • Series: Utah leads the all-time series 18-14.
Related

The stakes

For Utah: With a losing record, the Utes’ only chance to make the NCAA tournament would be to win the Pac-12 tournament and earn the league’s automatic bid. The Utes, who have lost their last three games, would like to end the season with some positive momentum by winning a game or two in the Pac-12 tournament.

For Washington: Like Utah, Washington’s only chance to make the NCAA tournament would be to win the Pac-12 tournament and earn the league’s automatic bid.

The trends

For Utah: The Utes have lost their last three games. Washington swept the season series against Utah, 2-0.

For Washington: Washington has won its last two games, including a win against Oregon.

Next Up In Sports
Utah Ute skiers begin defense of NCAA championship this week on home snow
Utah State Aggies hoping to pull a rabbit from their hat at MWC tourney
Russell Wilson won’t be the only Seattle Seahawks legend to leave the franchise
Has Zach Wilson become a far wiser quarterback? This QB guru thinks so
New photo of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner in Russia has been released
Third time’s the charm for Gonzaga vs. BYU in WCC women’s basketball title game