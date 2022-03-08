Utah vs. Washington: How to watch, listen to or stream the Pac-12 basketball tournament first-round matchup

Utah (11-19, 4-16 Pac-12) vs. Washington (16-14, 11-9 Pac-12)

Tipoff : Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. MST.

: Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. MST. Venue : T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas TV : Pac-12 Network

: Pac-12 Network Livestream: Pac-12.com

Pac-12.com Radio : ESPN 700 AM

: ESPN 700 AM Series: Utah leads the all-time series 18-14.

The stakes

For Utah: With a losing record, the Utes’ only chance to make the NCAA tournament would be to win the Pac-12 tournament and earn the league’s automatic bid. The Utes, who have lost their last three games, would like to end the season with some positive momentum by winning a game or two in the Pac-12 tournament.

For Washington: Like Utah, Washington’s only chance to make the NCAA tournament would be to win the Pac-12 tournament and earn the league’s automatic bid.

The trends

For Utah: The Utes have lost their last three games. Washington swept the season series against Utah, 2-0.

For Washington: Washington has won its last two games, including a win against Oregon.

