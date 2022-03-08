Facebook Twitter
Russell Wilson won’t be the only Seattle Seahawks legend to leave the franchise

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 March 8, 2022 9:30 p.m. MST
AP21300829412401.jpg

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner gestures to the crowd during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. The Saints won 13-10.

Stephen Brashear, AP Photo

The Seattle Seahawks are officially ushering in a new era after a pair of huge moves on Tuesday.

First in the morning, they traded nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Then in the evening, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team was releasing eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker and former Utah State Aggies star Bobby Wagner.

In the trade, the Seahawks got back a large haul of both players and draft picks, and Schefter reported that by releasing Wagner, they would save $16.6 million against the salary cap.

Schefter reported that Wagner is free to sign with any team.

The two Seahawk legends the team moved on from Tuesday both arrived in Seattle in 2012 and helped lead the team to two Super Bowl appearances, winning it in 2014.

As far as Wagner is concerned specifically, he has been named a First Team All-Pro six times and a Second Team All-Pro twice.

He has twice led the NFL in tackles for a season (2016 and 2019) and was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

