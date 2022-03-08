Russell Wilson won’t be the only Seattle Seahawks legend to leave the franchise

The Seattle Seahawks are officially ushering in a new era after a pair of huge moves on Tuesday.

First in the morning, they traded nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Then in the evening, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team was releasing eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker and former Utah State Aggies star Bobby Wagner.

In the trade, the Seahawks got back a large haul of both players and draft picks, and Schefter reported that by releasing Wagner, they would save $16.6 million against the salary cap.

Schefter reported that Wagner is free to sign with any team.

Seattle saves $16.6 million against its cap by releasing perennial All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner; he will be allowed to sign with another team before free agency begins next week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

The two Seahawk legends the team moved on from Tuesday both arrived in Seattle in 2012 and helped lead the team to two Super Bowl appearances, winning it in 2014.

As far as Wagner is concerned specifically, he has been named a First Team All-Pro six times and a Second Team All-Pro twice.

He has twice led the NFL in tackles for a season (2016 and 2019) and was named to the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

