High school girls lacrosse: 2022 6A team-by-team region capsules/predictions

The 2022 high school girls lacrosse season gets underway this week for teams in Class 6A. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are five new girls lacrosse coaches in 6A this year: Bailee Noorda (Clearfield), Seth Jones (Fremont), Makalya Nunn (Weber), Karli Auelua (Copper Hills), TBD (West).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Davis Darts

2022 schedule

Head coach: Makenzie Hekking (second year).

2021 record: 14-2 (first in Region 1 with a 13-1 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 7 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 21-14, in the Division A first round.

2021 offense: 17.1 gpg (No. 2 in Division A).

2021 defense: 5.3 gpg (No. 1 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Macie Wood, MF, Sr.

Ava Bair, DF, Sr.

Morgan Bunch, GK, Sr.

Tallulah Raser, DF, Soph.

Kaydence Johnson, ATT, Soph.

Mackenzie Coleman, MF, Soph.

Gracie Rose, MF, Soph.

Jacey Compton, DF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Esther Facer, MF, Fr.

Lily Mickalson, Fr.

Megan Gardner, Jr.

Sydney Plummer, Fr.

Coach comment: “The 2022 season will see a 50/50 split of familiar faces and new faces for the Davis program. While we have a lot of newcomers — many of them are multisport athletes for the high school and we are excited to see what they can bring to the lacrosse field. Our program is young with just nearly 70% of the team being underclassmen. However, we are looking to leverage the skills and leadership of a few key seniors and juniors to lead the team to a competitive season.”

2. Fremont Silverwolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Seth Jones (first year).

2021 record: 12-3 (second in Region 1 with a 12-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 9 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 7-6, in the Division A first round.

2021 offense: 12.8 gpg (No. 8 in Division A).

2021 defense: 6 gpg (No. 2 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Brinley Huddleston, ATT/MF, Sr.

Taelor Goodwin, MF, Sr.

Harlee Sandberg, Att, Sr.

Kaylli Knight, Att, Sr.

Ashton Gold, DF, Sr.

Sarah Barker, DF, Sr.

Kate Mickelson, DF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Jocelyn Jensen, ATT, Jr.

Benttlee Stander, MF, Jr.

McKaylee Sargent, MF, Soph.

Raina Button, DF, Soph.

Coach comment: “We have a great team of mixed players and think that this team is in a position to do great things this season.”

3. Syracuse Titans

2022 schedule

Head coach: Adam Suttlemyre (second year).

2021 record: 12-4 (third in Region 1 with a 11-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 13 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 26-11, in the Division A first round.

2021 offense: 14.6 gpg (No. 6 in Division A).

2021 defense: 8 gpg (No. 4 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Lauren Fairbanks, MF, Jr

Gabby Fessler, GK, Sr.

Rilyn Johnson, MF/ATT, Soph.

Ashtyn Montgomery, DF, Jr.

Brooklyn Suttlemyre, ATT, Sr.

Kendall Vissor, DF, Jr.

Coach comment: “Excited about the upcoming season as we try to build on what was accomplished last year (being a first-year program). We hope to continue that momentum this year and look forward to playing games.”

4. Farmington Phoenix

2022 schedule

Head coach: Annabelle Roche (second year).

2021 record: 13-2 (first in Region 5 with a 9-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 8 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Park City, 27-0, in the Division A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 13.2 gpg (No. 8 in Division A).

2021 defense: 6.5 gpg (No. 3 in Division A).

Additional info not provided.

5. Weber Warriors

2022 schedule

Head coach: Makaiya Nunn (first year).

2021 record: 6-10 (fifth in Region 1 with a 5-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 32 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Riverton, 22-3, in the Division B first round.

2021 offense: 7.5 gpg (No. 17 in Division B).

2021 defense: 11.6 gpg (No. 13 in Division B).

Additional info not provided.

6. Roy Royals

2022 schedule

Head coach: Kate Bolos-Turner (second year).

2021 record: 7-9 (fourth in Region 1 with a 6-7 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 30 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Box Elder, 11-8, in the Division B first round.

2021 offense: 10.1 gpg (No. 13 in Division B).

2021 defense: 10.1 gpg (No. 8 in Division B).

Additional info not provided.

7. Layton Lancers

2022 Schedule

Head coach: Katilyn Roberts (second year).

2021 record: 6-9 (sixth in Region 1 with a 4-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 34 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 15-11, in the Division C quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 9 gpg (No. 15 in Division C).

2021 defense: 11.6 gpg (No. 14 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

8. Clearfield Falcons

2022 schedule

Head coach: Bailee Noorda (first year).

2021 record: 1-13 (tied for seventh in Region 1 with a 1-12 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 50 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to East, 4-3, in the Division C first round.

2021 offense: 2.5 gpg (No. 21 in Division C).

2021 defense: 13.5 gpg (No. 17 in Division C).

Additional info not provided.

Region 3

1. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

2022 schedule

Head coach: Angie Maughan (second year).

2021 record: 16-2 (first in Region 7 with a 13-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 2 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 13-6, in the Division A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 17.7 gpg (No. 4 in Division A).

2021 defense: 5 gpg (No. 2 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Morgan Mackey, ATT, Sr.

Paige Runia, MF, Sr.

Tessa Mortensen, MF, Jr.

Kiki Clarin, MF, Jr.

Emmery Clark, MF, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Bekah Bargeron, GK, Sr.

Brielle Fabert, ATT, Fr.

Taya Chalk, ATT/MF, Fr.

Coach comment: “Our girls have been working hard and we’ll have multiple threats on the field this season. We’ve upped our speed and aggressiveness along with working as a team to maximize those threats. We can’t wait to meet tough competition and give it all we’ve got.”

2. Herriman Mustangs

2022 schedule

Head coach: Audree Erekson (second year).

2021 record: 10-3 (first in Region 3 with a 8-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 5 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Alta, 12-11, in the Division A first round.

2021 offense: 16.5 gpg (No. 3 in Division A).

2021 defense: 9.1 gpg (No. 5 in Division A).

Additional info not provided.

3. Riverton Silverwolves

2022 schedule

Head coach: Jocelyn Dorton (second year).

2021 record: 12-5 (second in Region 3 with a 8-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 17 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 21-20, in the Division B semifinals.

2021 offense: 17.9 gpg (No. 1 in Division B).

2021 defense: 10.4 gpg (No. 9 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Livia Sargent, MF, Sr.

Isabel Milner, MF, Jr.

Bella Butterfield, ATT, Soph.

Kaitlyn Davenport, ATT, Soph.

Grace DeGreef, MF, Jr.

Laynee Fjord, DF, Sr.

Ella Bigler, DF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Emma Pennington, ATT, Fr.

Alli Sorenson, DF, Fr.

Coach comment: “It’s going to be a fun, competitive season and we are excited to move to a state championship done by classification.”

4. West Jordan Jaguars

2022 schedule

Head coach: Cliff Tomlinson (second year).

2021 record: 11-4 (third in Region 3 with a 8-3 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 16 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Park City, 20-2, in the Division A first round.

2021 offense: 16.3 gpg (No. 4 in Division A).

2021 defense: 9.5 gpg (No. 7 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Sydnee Brinton, MF, Sr.

Riley Walker, ATT, Jr.

Emilee Allgier, MF, Sr.

5. Bingham Miners

2022 schedule

Head coach: Sydney Christensen (second year).

2021 record: 5-7 (sixth in Region 3 with a 1-5 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 39 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Beat Woods Cross, 20-13, in the Division C championship.

2021 offense: 10.7 gpg (No. 11 in Division C).

2021 defense: 13.5 gpg (No. 17 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Afton Wilson, ATT, Sr.

Kaycee Ellison, Draw, Sr.

Maren Barney, Draw, Sr.

Ashlyn Smith, ATT, Jr.

Addison Hatch, ATT, Jr.

Sophie Curtis, MF, Soph.

Alexia Young, MF, Soph.

Morgan Edman, GK, Soph.

Key newcomers:



Sophie Grizzle, MF, Fr.

Norah David, MF, Fr.

Tatum Riley, DF, Jr.

6. Copper Hills Grizzlies

2022 schedule

Head coach: Karli Auelua (first year).

2021 record: 4-12 (fifth in Region 3 with a 2-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 43 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Westlake, 12-11, in the Division C quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 7.5 gpg (No. 17 in Division C).

2021 defense: 16.9 gpg (No. 20 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Anna Cooley, MF, Sr.

Olivia Young, MF, Jr.

Tessa Marty, ATT, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Ambresa Chandler, DF, Soph.

Tiffany Bach, ATT, Fr.

Brielle Johnson, ATT, Soph.

Coach comment: “We are a new team with a lot to prove. We have a new coaching staff and some incredibly talented girls ready to take on the season. We look forward to seeing more growth and opportunity.”

7. West Panthers

2022 schedule

Head coach: TBD (first year).

2021 record: 0-10 (seventh in Region 3 with a 0-9 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 56 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Payson, 9-5, in the Division C first round.

2021 offense: 4.3 gpg (No. 20 in Division C).

2021 defense: 18.2 gpg (No. 21 in Division C).

Region 4

1. Skyridge Falcons

2022 schedule

Head coach: Collin Gill (second year).

2021 record: 13-2 (first in Region 4 with a 10-0 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 3 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 16-14, in the Division A quarterfinals.

2021 offense: 14 gpg (No. 7 in Division A).

2021 defense: 7.7 gpg (No. 3 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



River Buechner, MF, Sr.

Haven Buechner, MF/ATT, Jr.

Brooklyn Gibson, MF, Sr.

Erynn McCurdy, ATT, Sr.

Allie Vaughn, DF, Sr.

Dylan Layton, DF, Jr.

Kaeley Thompson, DF, Sr.

Kaylie Cooper, ATT, Sr.

Coach comment: “We have lots of returning players this year and are excited for a fun and challenging schedule against several great programs in the area.”

2. Corner Canyon Chargers

2022 schedule

Head coach: Matthew Kenning (second year).

2021 record: 10-7 (second in Region 4 with a 8-2 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 14 in Division A.

2021 postseason: Lost to Skyridge, 13-10, in the Division A first round.

2021 offense: 12.2 gpg (No. 9 in Division A).

2021 defense: 9.4 gpg (No. 6 in Division A).

Returning contributors:



Simone Parker, MF, Sr.

Maura Henry, ATT, Sr.

Allie Reading, DF/MF, Jr.

Kenzie Zimmerman, MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Mila Christy, GK, Sr.

Cat Faucette, ATT, Fr.

Sophie Jacobs, DF/MF, Fr.

Abbey Richardson, ATT/MF, Jr.

Coach comment: “We will be in the mix for the 6A state title this year. We have a lot of elite level returning players and a lot of depth at every position. Should be a fun and exciting season.”

3. American Fork Cavemen

2022 achedule

Head coach: Ray Langhaim (second year).

2021 record: 12-6 (third in Region 4 with a 6-4 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 21 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to , , in the Division B .

2021 offense: 15.1 gpg (No. 5 in Division B).

2021 defense: 10.9 gpg (No. 10 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Jocelyn Webb, ATT.

Rachel Taylor, DF.

Ruby Wilson, ATT.

Sarah Dawson, DF.

Melissa Fisher, GK.

Key newcomers:



Kyra Verkuyl.

Bella Mascherino.

EmmyLou Blackhurst.

Coach comment: “Excited to get back on the field and expand the chemistry of the team. Ready to grit it out, being lead by our seniors.”

4. Lone Peak Knights

2022 schedule

Head coach: Weslie Lundell (second year).

2021 record: 7-11 (fourth in Region 4 with a 4-6 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 27 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to American Fork 12-10 in the Division B championship

2021 offense: 10.4 gpg (No. 12 in Division B).

2021 defense: 10.9 gpg (No. 10 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Maddie Potvin, MF, Jr.

Ellie Fuller, GK, Jr.

Kacee Kelley, C/DF, Soph.

Camryn McCune, DF/MF, Jr.

Key newcomers:



Cori Jones, C/MF, Jr.

Eliza Agate, C/DF, Fr.

Coach comment: “This season is going to be an incredible one. I feel it for all the teams! We are so excited to see how well our newcomers play with our returners. After a few scrimmages in the fall, the talent we’ve witnessed is amazing and only going to get better the next few months. It’s going to be very exciting to see the teams’ hard work during the off season finally pay off.”

5. Pleasant Grove Vikings

2022 schedule

Head coach: Alese Wright (second year).

2021 record: 7-10 (fifth in Region 4 with a 2-8 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 29 in Division B.

2021 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 12-9, in the Division B first round.

2021 offense: 10.1 gpg (No. 14 in Division B).

2021 defense: 11.1 gpg (No. 12 in Division B).

Returning contributors:



Eliza Berg, MF, Soph.

Katelyn Sperry, MF, Sr.

Katelin Wallace, ATT, Sr.

Alexandra Gonzalez, ATT, Sr.

Mackenzie Sulz, MF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Gwen Elcock, MF/DF, Soph.

Ellie Stringam, GK, Sr.

Vianni Camey, MF/ATT, Jr.

Coach comment: “We have a fantastic team this year and are determined create an even more competitive, hardworking, and driven team to become the best.”

6. Westlake Thunder

2022 schedule

Head coach: Stanislaw Dabrowski (second year).

2021 record: 5-13 (sixth in Region 4 with a 0-10 record).

2021 RPI ranking: No. 46 in Division C.

2021 postseason: Lost to Bingham, 12-7, in the Division C semifinals.

2021 offense: 7.6 gpg (No. 16 in Division C).

2021 defense: 12.9 gpg (No. 15 in Division C).

Returning contributors:



Paige Payne, MF, Sr.

Halle Parry, MF, Jr.

Elli Stevenson, ATT, Soph.

Makaylee Huntsman, DF, Sr.

Eliza Lindsay, MF, Sr.

Key newcomers:



Hailey Romrell, Att, Fr.

Joelle Morton, DF, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are continuing to build our young program after a great finish in C bracket last year. Our girls have done a tremendous job recruiting their friends and classmates to join our team. We are bringing in a lot of returners and are excited to see where we can go.”

