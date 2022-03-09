Taco Bell is reviving this fan-favorite menu item

Taco Bell is reviving a fan-favorite menu item — the Nacho Fries.

These crispy golden French fries, coated with bold Mexican spices and served with a side of nacho cheese sauce, will be available starting March 20 at participating locations for a limited time.

Nacho Fries will be available a la carte for the price of $1.49, while the Nacho Fries Box will be available for $5.49. The box comes with the fries, a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco and a medium drink.

Rewards members can snag Nacho Fries for free with a minimum $1 purchase from March 24 to March 26, per Elite Daily.

This popular menu item debuted in 2018 in what Business Insider deemed “the most successful launch ever by the chain.”

After a brief hiatus after the summer of 2018, the fries came back in January 2019, and again in June 2019. Six months later, the fast-food chain brought back the menu item but with a buffalo chicken fry topping instead.

Fans already knew the fries were coming when the chain announced the #FriesChallenge on Jan. 18, encouraging fans to submit ideas for a Nacho Fries commercial. And they will be back indeed.

Their short-term availability has only made them more appealing, with customers constantly asking when the menu item would be back. Some online recipes have even tried to mimic the Taco Bell Nacho Fries.