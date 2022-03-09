Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 
Food

Taco Bell is reviving this fan-favorite menu item

The highly anticipated Taco Bell Nacho Fries are back after a long hiatus

Gitanjali Poonia By Gitanjali Poonia
 March 9, 2022 1 p.m. MST
SHARE Taco Bell is reviving this fan-favorite menu item
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries.

Taco Bell’s No. 1 bestselling menu item, the Nacho Fries, is back for a limited time.

Taco Bell Corp.

Taco Bell is reviving a fan-favorite menu item — the Nacho Fries.

These crispy golden French fries, coated with bold Mexican spices and served with a side of nacho cheese sauce, will be available starting March 20 at participating locations for a limited time.

Nacho Fries will be available a la carte for the price of $1.49, while the Nacho Fries Box will be available for $5.49. The box comes with the fries, a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco and a medium drink.

Rewards members can snag Nacho Fries for free with a minimum $1 purchase from March 24 to March 26, per Elite Daily.

This popular menu item debuted in 2018 in what Business Insider deemed “the most successful launch ever by the chain.”

After a brief hiatus after the summer of 2018, the fries came back in January 2019, and again in June 2019. Six months later, the fast-food chain brought back the menu item but with a buffalo chicken fry topping instead.

Fans already knew the fries were coming when the chain announced the #FriesChallenge on Jan. 18, encouraging fans to submit ideas for a Nacho Fries commercial. And they will be back indeed.

Their short-term availability has only made them more appealing, with customers constantly asking when the menu item would be back. Some online recipes have even tried to mimic the Taco Bell Nacho Fries.

Next Up In Default
What Utah lawmakers did and didn’t do for public schools this year
1st-of-its-kind veterinary program coming to Utah thanks to $18 million in state funds
What big shows are coming up in Utah?
Education vs. tax cuts: Utah Democrats, Republican leadership clash over spending
Why is insulin so expensive? Utah company plans to make it more affordable
Every quilt tells a story — from hardship to hope