You have to see the highlights from the Bucks and Nets last night

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-119 in overtime Thursday night in a game that had the feel of a playoff matchup.
What record did Giannis Antetokounmpo set?
- Giannis Antetokounmpo became the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation that forced overtime.
- Antetokounmpo, who’s been criticized in the past for his free-throw shooting, then sealed the win by hitting two free throws with three seconds left in overtime. He was fouled on a drive to the basket after Kevin Durant hit three free throws with 8.7 seconds left to put the Nets up 119-118.
- Antetokounmpo finished with 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists and ESPN’s David Purdum wrote that the Bucks’ big man has put himself back in the MVP race with a big week.
What else happened?
- Milwaukee, the defending NBA champions, clinched a playoff spot with the win. It’s the sixth straight playoff appearance for the Bucks, the second-longest streak in franchise history, per CBS Sports.
- Durant also had a big night for Brooklyn, finishing with 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven rebounds, though he missed a 3-pointer at the end of overtime that would have won the game.
- This could be a potential playoff preview. Milwaukee currently sits a half-game back of Miami for the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference, while Brooklyn is tied for eighth.
