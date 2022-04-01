Facebook Twitter
You have to see the highlights from the Bucks and Nets last night

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
 April 1, 2022 10:37 a.m. MDT
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks against Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards (14) during an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 31, 2022 in New York.

Noah K. Murray, Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-119 in overtime Thursday night in a game that had the feel of a playoff matchup.

What record did Giannis Antetokounmpo set?

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo became the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation that forced overtime.
  • Antetokounmpo, who’s been criticized in the past for his free-throw shooting, then sealed the win by hitting two free throws with three seconds left in overtime. He was fouled on a drive to the basket after Kevin Durant hit three free throws with 8.7 seconds left to put the Nets up 119-118.
  • Antetokounmpo finished with 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists and ESPN’s David Purdum wrote that the Bucks’ big man has put himself back in the MVP race with a big week.

What else happened?

  • Milwaukee, the defending NBA champions, clinched a playoff spot with the win. It’s the sixth straight playoff appearance for the Bucks, the second-longest streak in franchise history, per CBS Sports.
  • Durant also had a big night for Brooklyn, finishing with 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven rebounds, though he missed a 3-pointer at the end of overtime that would have won the game.
  • This could be a potential playoff preview. Milwaukee currently sits a half-game back of Miami for the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference, while Brooklyn is tied for eighth.

