New leaks reveal ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ character designs

We’re still waiting for the first trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” but recent leaks may have revealed enough details to whet our appetite.

Driving the news: Multiple leaks from over the weekend show off the different character costume designs for the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” project.



MCU Report shared a packaging leak of promo art, which reveals Ravager Thor, Mighty Thor, the villain Gorr and King Valkyrie, among others.

A Reddit leak offered similar promo art, which included Groot and Star-Lord, two members of the Guardians of the Galaxy squad who were last seen with Thor at the end of “Avengers: Endgame.”

A second Reddit leak showed a description for Gorr, the film’s upcoming villain. The leak appears to come from the back of an action figure box.

Yes, but: These leaks are not an official confirmation of character descriptions or appearances. But they often serve as a precursor of what’s to come for entertainment projects.

Why it matters: Marvel fans are still waiting on a trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which is due out on July 8, 2022.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” just broke the record for the shortest window between the release of a first trailer and the movie premiere, according to ScreenRant. It is now less than 92 days until the premiere of the film.

