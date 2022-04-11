Church of Jesus ChristFaithElder Uchtdorf visits German memorials and missionaries amid Europe’s difficultiesOn the day prior to Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf’s expected visit with Ukrainian refugees, the German member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spent a Saturday afternoon of quiet remembrance in Berlin.Published: April 11, 2022, 8:54 a.m. MDTView CommentsShareSister Harriet R. Uchtdorf and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles react as they see missionaries near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News By Church News, Jason Swensen