Elder Uchtdorf, a former refugee, promises Ukrainian refugees in Poland: 'You are not alone'The past several weeks for Ukrainian Latter-day Saint Irina Rudenko have been defined largely by fear, displacement and separation from loved ones. Published: April 11, 2022, 11:09 a.m. MDTElder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hugs Ukrainian youth including Sofiia Naboichenko, left, outside a Warsaw Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday, April 10, 2022. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News By Church News