Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | 
Why Quin Snyder might not be a candidate for the L.A. Lakers’ head coaching job anymore

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder calls out instructions as the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder play an NBA basketball game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially fired head coach Frank Vogel after a miserable season and growing belief in recent weeks that he would be let go.

The official news came after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday night that it would be occurring, which came as news to Vogel and caught the ire of many people.

Anticipating the Lakers’ move in March, multiple outlets reported that Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder could possibly be Vogel’s replacement, but a report Monday in the Los Angeles Times by Brad Turner indicates that idea may have cooled, and it has to do with how Vogel was fired.

Turner reported that “people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter said (Snyder) has become less interested in the Lakers’ job because of how the Vogel firing was handled.”

Turner mentioned a number of other potential candidates for the opening, including Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse and Michigan Wolverines coach Juwan Howard, whom The Athletic’s Shams Charania also reported Monday could be potential candidates.

Snyder, who is still under contract with the Jazz, has also been linked to the San Antonio Spurs by Substack’s Marc Stein should Spurs legendary coach Gregg Popovich decide to retire.

That said, Stein noted Monday in a podcast that Snyder is not on the hot seat in Utah, just that he may look elsewhere after this season concludes.

