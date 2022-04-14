Facebook Twitter
Television Entertainment

Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ has an interesting connection to another Marvel show

The third episode of ‘Moon Knight’ had a callback to a previous Easter egg in another MCU show

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
   
A scene from Madripoor in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Marvel Studios

“Moon Knight” might seem like it’s taking place outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a recent reference suggests that show is connected to the wider Marvel story.

Driving the news: The third episode of “Moon Knight” dropped on Disney+ this past Wednesday.

  • The newest episode introduces us to Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), who teams up with Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) to visit Anton Mogart (Gaspard Ulliel), per Games Radar.
  • One of the men with Mogart says to Layla, “After Madripoor, I’m sure you two will have a lot to talk about.”


Why this matters: Madripoor made its first Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, specifically the third episode, titled “The Power Broker.”

  • While there, Sam/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up with Zemo (Daniel Brühl) to meet with former CIA Agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp).

The bigger picture: Madripoor is a big deal in the Marvel comics.

  • The city is on an island in Southeast Asia. It has two sections — “Hightown” and “Lowtown,” which we also see in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” 
  • Madripoor is a common setting for major events in the Marvel comics, per ComicBook.com.
  • It’s often a central location for many X-Men storylines, with characters such as Madame Hydra, Daken and Mystique ruling over the island.
What they’re saying: Kevin Feige — president of Marvel Studios — told Entertainment Weekly during the press run for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” that the show would have a location not seen in the MCU before (Madripoor, an X-Men property, was previously content available for 21st Century Fox studios films, which was later bought by Disney).

  • “There’s a setting in particular that people have already glimpsed in some of the trailers that is a setting from the Marvel Comics that was not previously available to us, but it’s more of an Easter egg in and of itself,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly.

