Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ has an interesting connection to another Marvel show

“Moon Knight” might seem like it’s taking place outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a recent reference suggests that show is connected to the wider Marvel story.
Driving the news: The third episode of “Moon Knight” dropped on Disney+ this past Wednesday.
- The newest episode introduces us to Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), who teams up with Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) to visit Anton Mogart (Gaspard Ulliel), per Games Radar.
- One of the men with Mogart says to Layla, “After Madripoor, I’m sure you two will have a lot to talk about.”
Why this matters: Madripoor made its first Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, specifically the third episode, titled “The Power Broker.”
- While there, Sam/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up with Zemo (Daniel Brühl) to meet with former CIA Agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp).
The bigger picture: Madripoor is a big deal in the Marvel comics.
- The city is on an island in Southeast Asia. It has two sections — “Hightown” and “Lowtown,” which we also see in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
- Madripoor is a common setting for major events in the Marvel comics, per ComicBook.com.
- It’s often a central location for many X-Men storylines, with characters such as Madame Hydra, Daken and Mystique ruling over the island.
What they’re saying: Kevin Feige — president of Marvel Studios — told Entertainment Weekly during the press run for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” that the show would have a location not seen in the MCU before (Madripoor, an X-Men property, was previously content available for 21st Century Fox studios films, which was later bought by Disney).
- “There’s a setting in particular that people have already glimpsed in some of the trailers that is a setting from the Marvel Comics that was not previously available to us, but it’s more of an Easter egg in and of itself,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly.