Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ has an interesting connection to another Marvel show

“Moon Knight” might seem like it’s taking place outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a recent reference suggests that show is connected to the wider Marvel story.

Driving the news: The third episode of “Moon Knight” dropped on Disney+ this past Wednesday.



The newest episode introduces us to Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), who teams up with Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) to visit Anton Mogart (Gaspard Ulliel), per Games Radar.

One of the men with Mogart says to Layla, “After Madripoor, I’m sure you two will have a lot to talk about.”

While there, Sam/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up with Zemo (Daniel Brühl) to meet with former CIA Agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp).

The bigger picture: Madripoor is a big deal in the Marvel comics.



The city is on an island in Southeast Asia. It has two sections — “Hightown” and “Lowtown,” which we also see in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Madripoor is a common setting for major events in the Marvel comics, per ComicBook.com.

It’s often a central location for many X-Men storylines, with characters such as Madame Hydra, Daken and Mystique ruling over the island.

What they’re saying: Kevin Feige — president of Marvel Studios — told Entertainment Weekly during the press run for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” that the show would have a location not seen in the MCU before (Madripoor, an X-Men property, was previously content available for 21st Century Fox studios films, which was later bought by Disney).

